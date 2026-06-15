Pakistani military aircraft crashes during training flight, killing 2 pilots

Authorities say a Pakistani Air Force plane has crashed during a routine training mission in an open area near the northwestern city of Mardan, killing both pilots.

Helicopter with singer Oliver Tree on passenger list collides with another in Brazil, killing 6Mayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsUFC brings its trademark mayhem to the White House as President Trump celebrates 80th birthdayAP Entertainment WireTentative deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fallLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásicoA tentative deal is reached to end the Iran war and Trump orders a stop to the US naval blockadeThe Afternoon WireMayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsUFC brings its trademark mayhem to the White House as President Trump celebrates 80th birthdayAP Entertainment WireTentative deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fallLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itToo sick to work, but can they prove it? New Medicaid rule worries patientsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico





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General News Plane Crashes Asim Munir Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Qasim Abdullah Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan South Asia World News Pakistan Government World News

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