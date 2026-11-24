Muhammad Zeeshan Ali becomes the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station aboard Shenzhou-24. This historic mission underscores strengthening Pakistan-China space cooperation and scientific ties.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has officially joined China's Shenzhou-24 mission, marking a historic milestone as the first Pakistani and first foreign astronaut to enter China's Tiangong space station. The launch occurred at 8:18 am on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, signaling a major step forward in international space cooperation. Beijing has poured billions into its space program to compete with global leaders, and this mission strengthens ties with Pakistan, a key diplomatic and trade partner.

The China Manned Space Agency confirmed that the Long March-2F rocket was successfully fueled and the crew was in excellent condition prior to liftoff. Spokesperson Zhang Jingbo stated during a Tuesday news conference that the Tiangong space station is functioning normally and met all operational requirements for the arrival of the new crew. This precise timeline highlights the rigorous preparation involved in integrating international payload specialists into existing orbital operations.

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Ali will spend approximately one week aboard the orbital laboratory, where he is expected to participate in around ninety scientific experiments. These experiments focus on orbital research that benefits from microgravity conditions, contributing to the broader scientific goals of both nations. The duration of this mission is significantly shorter than the standard six-month rotations typically undertaken by the core Chinese crew members who steward the space station.

In remarks delivered in English, following fluent Mandarin and Urdu statements, Ali addressed the significance of his presence in orbit. He told reporters, 'I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis.' He added a message to aspiring scientists, urging children to look up at the sky and remember that he is up there with their dreams. This sentiment underscores the national pride and inspiration driving this high-technology collaboration.

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The crew currently stationed on Tiangong includes Commander Zhu Yangzhu, along with Lai Ka-ying and Zhang Zhiyuan, both forty years old. Following the docking of the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, the outgoing team will prepare for reentry. Pakistan's Ali will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which had docked at the station in May. This rotation ensures a smooth transition of power and responsibilities within the orbital laboratory.

Zhu Yangzhu will remain on board to complete China's first full-year stay in space, a critical test of human endurance for future lunar ambitions. He will be joined for the subsequent six-month rotation by fifty-one-year-old veteran Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, who is in his late thirties. This long-duration mission serves as a vital stepping stone for China's broader exploration strategies and deep-space capabilities.

Although Ali is not the first Pakistani in space, with polar explorer Namira Salim having flown on a Virgin Galactic suborbital flight in 2023, his mission represents a distinct achievement. Ali's assignment involves boarding a Chinese orbital platform for sustained research, differing from commercial suborbital flights. This distinction highlights the professional nature of the scientific exchange and the maturity of China's space infrastructure.

The successful integration of Ali into the Chinese crew signals a maturing space infrastructure capable of supporting international partnerships. The data gathered from the experiments will contribute to the growing body of knowledge managed by the Tiangong laboratory. This mission reinforces the strategic alignment between Pakistan and China in advanced aerospace technology and shared scientific discovery.