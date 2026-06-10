Pakistani Army MI-17 Helicopter Crashes in Kashmir Due to Technical Fault, Killing All Onboard

A Pakistani army MI-17 helicopter crashed in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, due to a technical fault. All military personnel on board were killed. High-ranking officials including the President, Prime Minister, and Army Chief have expressed sorrow and condolences. A board of inquiry has been formed to investigate the accident, which is the second such crash involving an army helicopter in recent years.

A Pakistan i army MI-17 helicopter crash ed due to a technical fault in Muzaffarabad , the capital of Pakistan -administered Kashmir , on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic loss of all military personnel aboard.

The accident occurred shortly after takeoff from a local helipad, according to witness accounts. Thick smoke billowed from the crash site, drawing immediate response from rescue teams. A police vehicle was stationed along a nearby road as emergency services worked to secure the area. The military confirmed that rescue and recovery teams quickly reached the scene, and ambulances transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both expressed deep sorrow over the crash, paying tribute to the fallen military personnel and conveying sympathies to the families of the victims in separate statements. Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, also expressed profound grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding the safety and maintenance of military aircraft in the region. This is not the first such tragedy. In September 2025, an army helicopter on a routine flight crashed in northern Pakistan, killing two pilots and three technicians. The repetition of such incidents underscores the need for rigorous maintenance checks and reliable equipment.

The MI-17 is a Soviet-designed, medium twin-engine helicopter widely used for military transport and is known for its robustness in challenging environments. However, technical faults can still occur, often with devastating consequences. The crash in Muzaffarabad adds to the somber history of military aviation accidents in Pakistan, prompting calls for greater accountability and improved oversight.

The findings of the board of inquiry will be closely watched by both the public and military leadership as they seek to prevent future tragedies and honor those who serve





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Pakistan Helicopter Crash Kashmir Army MI-17 Technical Fault Muzaffarabad Casualties Investigation

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