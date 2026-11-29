Pakistan says it will send troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen defenses against Houthi rebel attacks from Yemen.

Pakistan's military announced Sunday that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defenses against relentless attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It will be Pakistan's first known troop deployment under a joint defense agreement that Saudi Arabia signed with Islamabad and Turkey in August.

Pakistan's statement said troops would carry out duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements. It did not disclose the number of soldiers, specific assignments, duration of the deployment or when troops would arrive. Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally, has faced mounting pressure since the Iran war erupted in February with U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

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It has turned to regional allies, including Egypt and Syria , to strengthen its defenses in the face of Houthi missile and drone strikes, some of them deadly. The kingdom has been fighting the Houthis over the past decade in neighboring Yemen’s civil war, backing the internationally recognized government in the south. The Houthis control Yemen's most populous areas, including Sanaa. Fighting in Yemen escalated this summer.