Pakistan's military is sending troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster defenses against Houthi rebel attacks from Yemen.

Pakistan's military announced Sunday that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defenses amid relentless attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. In a statement, it said the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements.

The military did not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment, or when the troops are set to land in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally in the region, has been facing mounting pressure after the Iran war erupted in February following U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

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It has turned to its regional allies, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Syria , to beef up its defenses in the face of Houthi missile and drone strikes, some of which were deadly. The kingdom has been countering the Houthis over the past decade in Yemen’s civil war, backing the internationally recognized government in the south.