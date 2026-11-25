Pakistan urges the UN Security Council to keep human control over nuclear weapons decisions, warning that AI integration risks dangerous miscalculations and accelerates global instability.

Pakistan delivered a stern warning to the international community on Tuesday, urging the United Nations Security Council to maintain absolute human control over decisions regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons. Pakistan i Ambassador Syed Haider Shah stated that the integration of artificial intelligence into military command structures poses a severe threat to global stability by compressing decision-making timelines and increasing the likelihood of catastrophic miscalculation.

Pakistan Demands Human Control Over Nukes

Ambassador Syed Haider Shah explicitly stated that artificial intelligence systems must never be utilized to target nuclear command, control, and communications systems. He emphasized that while technology should serve humanity, it must not supercharge the ongoing arms race that impacts global peace and security. Shah argued that in the military domain, particularly within the nuclear sphere, measures of restraint and confidence-building are essential to prevent conflicts arising from automated or accelerated decision processes.

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The Pakistani envoy called for a democratic, inclusive, and equitable development of emerging technologies among all UN member states. This approach ensures that developing countries and all segments of society participate in shaping the governance of technologies that are consequential for humanity. The statement from Pakistan's UN mission clarified that the goal is to harness technology to address common challenges rather than allowing it to exacerbate geopolitical tensions or military hostilities.

UN General Warns of AI Warfare Risks

Speaking at the same council debate titled "conflict resolution in an era of rapid technological change," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed concerns about the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on modern warfare. Guterres highlighted that AI is accelerating the spread of disinformation and intensifying geopolitical competition, thereby undermining international security frameworks. He urged nations to establish stronger international safeguards to prevent emerging technologies from eroding global peace.

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Guterres drew comparisons between the regulation of AI and the oversight systems established for aviation, medicine, and nuclear energy. He noted that public confidence in these powerful technologies has historically depended on robust systems of accountability and oversight. The Secretary-General specifically warned against the proliferation of autonomous weapons, stressing that without strict controls, the integration of AI into defense mechanisms could lead to unforeseen and uncontrollable escalations in conflict scenarios.

Nuclear Stockpiles and Strategic Context

Pakistan is one of nine nations currently possessing nuclear weapons, alongside the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, North Korea, and Israel. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that these nine countries hold a combined total of 9,745 nuclear warheads in their military stockpiles. The distribution of these arsenals is heavily skewed, with Russia maintaining the largest stockpile at approximately 4,400 warheads, followed closely by the United States with about 3,700 warheads.

Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity, having neither officially confirmed nor denied the possession of nuclear weapons, yet it remains a key factor in the regional strategic balance. The debate at the UN Security Council highlights the urgent need for diplomatic frameworks that address the complexities of these stockpiles in the context of rapid technological advancement. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, the distinction between human judgment and algorithmic processing becomes increasingly critical for preventing accidental nuclear conflict.