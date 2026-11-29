The deployment comes after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed a joint defense pact, declaring that an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military announced Sunday that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defenses following attacks byIn a statement, it said the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements.

The military did not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment, or when the troops are set to land in Saudi Arabia.and reaffirmed their support for Riyadh under a trilateral agreement that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.on Aug. 7, declaring that an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three. The countries have described the pact as defensive and said it is not directed against any particular state.

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sign a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 7, 2026. Islamabad has repeatedly said that the trilateral defense pact is not directed against any country, including neighboring Iran. Sunday’s statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting Islam’s two holiest mosques, in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina.