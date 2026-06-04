Pakistan says India is 'weaponising water' after treaty suspension

Pakistan says India has not consulted Islamabad on two new river projects announced after New Delhi suspended the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty last year, which governs the use of waterways relied on by hundreds of millions.

Pakistan says India has not consulted Islamabad on two new river projects announced after New Delhi suspended the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty last year, which governs the use of waterways relied on by hundreds of millions.

Pakistan has previously said it would consider any attempt to change the flow of cross-border waterways an "act of war.

" / Reuters Pakistan said on Thursday two river projects by arch-rival India would "weaponise" water and violate a major treaty between the neighbouring nations, threatening a response if they move ahead. India, which has announced the two initiatives separately this year, insists it is within its rights to press ahead with projects on the waters it controls, even though rivers flowing through both countries would be impacted.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told journalists that New Delhi had not consulted Islamabad on the two Chenab River projects that he said would undermine the Indus Waters Treaty.

"These projects confirm that India seems to weaponise water," he said. "This carries dangerous implications not only for Pakistan's economy but also for regional stability and international peace and security. " India announced last year it was suspending the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty that governs the use of waterways relied on by hundreds of millions, in the lead-up to armed conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan has previously said it would consider any attempt to change the flow of cross-border waterways an "act of war" and said there was no mechanism for either country to unilaterally withdraw from the 1960 pact that had survived three armed hostilities. In May, India's government-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation issued a tender notice for a proposed tunnel project that would transfer water from the Chenab River to the Beas basin.

India's power ministry said in January it was undertaking "sediment removal" at Salal Power Station on the Chenab River "following the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty". Andrabi said that "any illegal measure to endanger Pakistan's water, food and economic security as well as the survival and well-being of its 250 million people is unacceptable.

"China accuses US of 'smearing' Beijing in remarks on TiananmenChina accuses US of 'smearing' Beijing in remarks on Tiananmen"Pakistan will retain all options necessary for safeguarding rights under the treaty and to protect its vital national interest," he said, without elaborating on a course of action. Water risks becoming a flashpoint in a region grappling with climate change and population growth, which are stretching resources in the agricultural sectors that form the backbone of both countries' economies, experts say.

India's foreign ministry rejected a May 15 decision by what it termed the "illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration" — the Hague-based body used to resolve disputes between India and Pakistan related to the treaty. Pakistan said the decision supported its stance that the treaty remained in effect, which New Delhi denied.

"India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force," New Delhi's foreign ministry said. The water treaty provided a rare avenue of diplomatic engagement between the rival sides until India suspended its involvement following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir in April 2025. New Delhi, without providing any evidence, blamed Islamabad for backing the attack, which Islamabad denies.

The two countries engaged in intense drone, missile and artillery exchanges the following month, which left nearly 70 people dead on both sides. China accuses US of 'smearing' Beijing in remarks on TiananmenChina accuses US of 'smearing' Beijing in remarks on TiananmenUS strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills 2Peace deal with Iran 'could happen over the weekend' — TrumpUS army veteran who strapped bombs to hostages in overnight California stand-off 'neutralised'





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Scientist recommends Togetherness, a radical new view of lifeAn exploration of how biological cooperation underpins all life - and why we’ve overlooked its power until now - makes thrilling reading, finds Penny Sarchet

Read more »

Belmont Park Reimagined: A New Era for New York Horse RacingAn inside look at the newly reconstructed Belmont Park ahead of its soft opening on September 18, featuring modern amenities, expanded paddock, and year-round racing.

Read more »

Venezuela and India Strengthen Energy Ties as Rodriguez Visits New DelhiVenezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez meets Indian PM Modi to boost energy cooperation; Venezuela becomes India's third-largest crude supplier.

Read more »

India's Modi meets Delcy Rodriguez as India expands Venezuela oil importsIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Read more »