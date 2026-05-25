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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: Mediation Efforts Making Progress, Thanks China for Support

Foreign Relations News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: Mediation Efforts Making Progress, Thanks China for Support
PakistanChinaIran
📆5/25/2026 9:52 AM
📰trtworld
23 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 63%

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has stated that Islamabad's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran are making progress, acknowledging the support of Pakistan's military and China in advancing negotiations. He also highlighted the role of Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir in maintaining communication with both sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran are making progress, crediting Pakistan 's military and China 's support for pushing negotiations forward.

He hails the role of Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir who remained in touch with leadership from both sides. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping met the visiting Pakistani prime minister in Beijing, as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran. The visit comes as China and Pakistan mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year

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