Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: Mediation Efforts Making Progress, Thanks China for Support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has stated that Islamabad's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran are making progress, acknowledging the support of Pakistan's military and China in advancing negotiations. He also highlighted the role of Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir in maintaining communication with both sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran are making progress, crediting Pakistan 's military and China 's support for pushing negotiations forward.

He hails the role of Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir who remained in touch with leadership from both sides. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping met the visiting Pakistani prime minister in Beijing, as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran. The visit comes as China and Pakistan mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan China Iran US Mediation Conflict Relations Army Chief Diplomacy Peace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Spider-Man Series Coming to Prime VideoThe Boys, a popular superhero series, is ending its run as Prime Video prepares to launch a new one based on the Spider-Man comics.

Read more »

Prime Video's Jack Ryan: Ghost War is a follow-up to their hit action seriesThe series stars John Krasinski as the titular character and has aired three seasons so far.

Read more »

Transformers: Sentinel Prime Preorder Now, Nov. 2026 ReleaseHasbro unveils Transformers: Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sentinel Prime to complete The Thirteen Primes lineup. Preorder now for $67.99.

Read more »

Suicide bombing in embattled Pakistan province kills 24, injures dozens morePrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the attack a "cowardly act of terrorism" on social media.

Read more »