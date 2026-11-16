Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirms Islamabad's commitment to mediating between Washington and Tehran, citing the June framework as the only viable path to peace.

Pakistan is intensifying its diplomatic campaign to resume negotiations between the United States and Iran, seeking to halt the deepening conflict in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar declared that Islamabad has not abandoned its mediation efforts and remains optimistic about achieving a peaceful resolution to the hostilities between the two nations.

Dar Reinframes Islamabad Memorandum

Dar stated these sentiments during a press conference held in the capital following the conclusion of the Economic Cooperation Organisation Council of Ministers summit. He emphasized that the framework agreement signed in June, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, stands as the sole viable mechanism to address the lingering disputes. The foreign minister described the document as the critical foundation for de-escalation and long-term stability in the region.

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Bilateral Talks with Abbas Araghchi

Earlier, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held formal bilateral discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the regional summit. According to a statement from the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two officials evaluated mutual relations and broader regional security concerns. The meeting was characterized as very productive, with both delegations reaffirming the strong and brotherly ties that connect Islamabad and Tehran.

Pakistan's Role as Primary Mediator

Pakistan has acted as the primary intermediary between Washington and Tehran since the conflict erupted on February 28. The country has maintained active communication channels with both capitals to facilitate dialogue. Dar stressed during his exchange with Araghchi that diplomacy and direct dialogue remain the only mechanisms capable of addressing outstanding disputes and establishing durable regional stability.

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Diplomatic Impasse and Regional Escalation

Although the United States and Iran signed the framework agreement in June, the negotiation process subsequently stalled. The deadlock arose from intractable disagreements concerning security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. This diplomatic impasse has triggered renewed military escalation across the broader Middle East, significantly increasing pressure on Islamabad to bridge the divide between the two powers.

Future Economic and Diplomatic Goals

Both sides pledged to advance regional economic connectivity and trade integration as part of their commitment to deepen cooperation. The foreign ministers agreed to sustain consistent senior-level diplomacy to strengthen bilateral relations. This approach aims to integrate economic interests with diplomatic engagement to foster a more stable environment for all parties involved in the ongoing regional crisis.