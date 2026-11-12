Pakistan PM Sharif Demands Grant-Based Climate Finance at COP31 and Warns Against Weaponizing Water

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demands debt-free climate aid for vulnerable nations at COP31 in Antalya, warning against water weaponization following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a pointed address at the COP31 United Nations Climate Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday, November 11, 2026, demanding that the international community provide grant-based financial support to climate-vulnerable nations. Sharif argued that national efforts alone are insufficient to combat climate disasters and emphasized that financing must not deepen the debt burdens of struggling economies. The Prime Minister called for increased public and private funding to help nations build resilience against environmental crises without creating new financial liabilities.

Speaking to delegates in Turkey's southern city, Sharif stated that vulnerable countries require timely assistance that does not come with predatory debt conditions. He described grant-based financing, including public-private partnerships, as essential tools for economic survival in the face of climate change. The Prime Minister stressed that a fair and just global response is necessary when climate disasters strike, warning that current financial mechanisms often exacerbate the financial instability of developing nations.

Also read Erdogan And Guterres Discuss COP31 And Global Conflicts In Antalya

Sharif highlighted that climate change knows no borders and that no single nation can face the crisis alone. He recalled a warning he made at the United Nations four years ago, stating that what happens in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan. He noted that this prediction has since become a stark reality, urging solidary to translate into real action rather than mere rhetoric. The address underscored the urgent need for a coordinated international approach to environmental challenges.

A significant portion of the Prime Minister's speech addressed the geopolitical implications of water resources, specifically warning against the weaponization of water. Sharif asserted that no country should be permitted to endanger the lives and livelihoods of downstream communities. This warning came in the context of heightened tensions following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty last year. India halted the sharing of water data with Pakistan after an attack in India-administered Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

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The suspension of the treaty has created uncertainty regarding water distribution, a critical issue for Pakistan's agricultural sector. Sharif's remarks at COP31 served as a diplomatic appeal to respect existing water-sharing agreements. He emphasized that water security is a fundamental aspect of climate resilience and that upstream actions have direct consequences for downstream populations. The statement reflected ongoing diplomatic friction between the two neighbors over resource management.

Sharif also detailed Pakistan's domestic efforts to mitigate climate impacts through a transition to clean energy. He reported that green energy sources now constitute nearly 55 percent of Pakistan's energy mix. The country has been expanding its capacity in nuclear power and solar energy while advancing initiatives in electric mobility. These measures are part of a broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to changing environmental conditions.

During his address, the Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude for the support provided by Turkey during Pakistan's devastating floods. He described the solidarity and friendship shown by the Turkish nation as something that will remain in the hearts and memories of Pakistanis. This acknowledgment highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey, which have been reinforced through humanitarian assistance and diplomatic cooperation. The comments served to strengthen political bonds while addressing global climate issues.

The calls for debt-free financing and respect for water treaties have significant implications for global climate diplomacy. Vulnerable nations are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional loan-based aid, arguing that debt creates long-term economic fragility. Sharif's intervention at COP31 positions Pakistan as a vocal advocate for these changes. The demand for grants over loans reflects a broader shift in how developing countries view international climate finance.

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As the summit continues, the focus remains on securing commitments that align with these demands. The outcome of these discussions could influence future negotiations on climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. For Pakistan, the success of these diplomatic efforts is tied to both financial relief and the preservation of water rights. The Prime Minister's address has placed these issues at the forefront of the international agenda, setting the stage for further debate on equity in climate action.