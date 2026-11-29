Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns the brutal killing of 11 miners in Kohlu district. Security forces launch manhunt for suspected Baloch separatists targeting laborers.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that militants killed at least 11 miners in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Sunday. The attack, which occurred in the remote Kohlu district, marks the latest escalation in violence targeting laborers in the mineral-rich region. This incident highlights the persistent security challenges that have plagued Balochistan for years, where armed groups frequently disrupt development projects and attack workers from other provinces.

The Attack Mechanism in Kohlu District

Security forces intercepted reports that the assailants first hijacked two vehicles carrying the miners before executing the killings. Local broadcasters confirmed that the militants sprayed the victims with bullets after seizing control of the transport. The location, Kohlu district, is known for its rugged terrain and has historically served as a hideout for armed factions. The specific targeting of the vehicles suggests a premeditated ambush designed to isolate the victims in a remote area with limited immediate security support.

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Government Condemnation and Investigation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a strong statement condemning the incident and directing security agencies to pursue the perpetrators relentlessly. He ordered the forces to go all out to bring the culprits to justice, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance approach to such atrocities. The Ministry has not yet identified any group claiming responsibility for the slaughter. However, intelligence agencies suspect the involvement of Baloch separatist organizations, which have a long-standing history of attacking security forces and non-local laborers.

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Regional Impact and Security Concerns

The murder of these 11 workers underscores the severe risks faced by industrial projects in Balochistan. The province holds significant mineral resources, making it a critical area for economic development, yet it remains a hotbed of violence. The targeted nature of this attack sends a chilling message to other laborers and companies operating in the region. It reinforces the perception that separatist groups view external labor as a symbol of central government influence and are willing to use extreme violence to deter participation in regional infrastructure and mining initiatives.

Next Steps for Justice and Recovery

Security forces are currently intensifying operations in the Kohlu district to locate the hijacked vehicles and track the movements of the suspected militants. The investigation will likely focus on communication intercepts and intelligence gathered from local communities in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased miners are awaiting official confirmation and compensation procedures as outlined by the state. The Interior Ministry's directive for a comprehensive manhunt indicates that high-level political attention will be directed toward resolving this case and restoring a sense of security in the affected district.