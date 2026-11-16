Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Calls for Regional Trust and Security at ECO Summit

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urges Afghanistan to address security concerns and stresses trust among nations to enhance regional connectivity during the ECO Council meeting in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers meeting in Islamabad on Monday, emphasizing the critical need for mutual trust and adherence to international law to foster regional stability. The two-day gathering opened in the Pakistan i capital on Sunday with an initial session among senior officials to finalize the agenda and draft the Islamabad Communique. This document is expected to reflect the collective priorities and commitments of the member states to advancing regional cooperation.

Building Trust Through Regional Connectivity

Mr. Dar, who was also pictured with other top delegates during the event in Islamabad on November 16, 2026, articulated that regional connectivity depends on more than just physical routes linking nations. He stated that true connectivity rests on trust between states and the confidence that international commitments will be honored by all parties. These considerations regarding security and stability remain central to Islamabad's broader connectivity agenda, aiming to create a secure environment that can sustain economic partnerships across the Eurasian bloc.

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Addressing Security Concerns in Afghanistan

Turning to the complex relationship with neighboring Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister expressed a desire for a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan. However, he clarified that meaningful progress toward regional cooperation requires Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of neighboring countries, particularly the persistent threat of terrorism. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring terrorist groups involved in attacks on security forces and civilians, charges that Kabul has consistently denied. Mr. Dar emphasized that a stable Afghanistan at peace with itself and all its neighbors would benefit both the Afghan people and the wider region.

Stakeholder Positions and Delegations Present

The 30th edition of the ECO Council meeting is being attended by foreign ministers and heads of delegations from all 10 member states, along with representatives of the ECO Secretariat and its subsidiary bodies. The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night to participate in the summit. Meanwhile, the Turkish delegation is being led by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya, and Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is also attending the gathering. These diverse diplomatic representations highlight the inclusive nature of the discussions regarding regional integration and security frameworks.

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Historical Context and Economic Impact

Founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan, the Economic Cooperation Organization was expanded in 1992 to include Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. The collective economic weight of this bloc is significant, with the total nominal gross domestic product of the 10 member states estimated at approximately $3 trillion. As the world's largest regional intergovernmental organization by landmass and population, the ECO aims to accelerate economic, cultural, and technological development among its members through the implementation of trade and transit agreements.

Future Steps and Diplomatic Outlook

As the meeting progresses, officials are working to finalize the Islamabad Communique, which will serve as a roadmap for future joint initiatives. The outcomes of these negotiations are expected to influence trade policies and security protocols across the region for years to come. The diplomatic engagements in Islamabad underscore the ongoing effort to balance economic aspirations with the complex geopolitical realities of South and Central Asia. Stakeholders will now focus on implementing the commitments outlined in the communique to ensure tangible benefits for citizens and markets across the member states.