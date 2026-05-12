Pakistan Bombing: Latest Escalation of Violence in Region Bordering Afghanistan

A bomb explosion in Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district, a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulted in the death of at least nine people and the injury of more than two dozen others. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, is suspected to be behind the attack.

A bomb rigged to a rickshaw exploded in a bazaar in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and wounding more than two dozen others, police said, in the latest sign of escalating violence in the region bordering Afghanistan .

The attack took place in Lakki Marwat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police chief Azmat Ullah said. He said that two traffic police officers and a woman were among those killed. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban government and has intensified its campaign against Pakistani security forces in recent years.

In a suicide bombing and gun assault on a security post in the nearby Bannu district, prompting Islamabad to summon a senior Afghan diplomat to lodge a formal complaint. Pakistani authorities have long accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of sheltering TTP militants. Kabul has denied the allegation, saying it doesn't allow militants to use Afghan soil to launch attacks against other countries.

In recent years, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have persisted, including fighting that has killed hundreds of people since late February. In early April, the two sides held peace talks mediated by China.

However, sporadic cross-border clashes have continued, though at a lower intensity than before





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Pakistan Bombing Violence Tehrik-E-Taliban Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Bannu District Afghanistan Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations Pakistani Taliban Cross-Border Clashes Peace Talks

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Pakistan Bombing Leaves Nine Killed, Scores WoundedOn Tuesday, a bomb explosion in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, resulted in at least nine deaths and over two dozen injuries, indicating an escalation in violence in the region adjacent to Afghanistan.

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