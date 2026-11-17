Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Rawalpindi to discuss mutual security and regional stability efforts between Pakistan and Iran.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, has emphasized the necessity of maintaining sustained engagement and building mutual trust with Iran to foster regional peace and stability. This directive was communicated following a high-level meeting held on Monday in Rawalpindi with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Munir Discusses Security With Araghchi

The official statement released by the Pakistan Army on Tuesday confirmed that the two military and diplomatic leaders discussed matters of mutual interest alongside evolving geopolitical developments. Munir stressed the importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust, and close coordination between the two nations to address shared security challenges effectively.

Also read Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Role to Ease U.S.-Iran Tensions at ECO Meeting

During the encounter in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the discussions focused on how bilateral relations could be strengthened to mitigate risks in a volatile neighborhood. The meeting underscored a commitment from Islamabad to keep lines of communication open with Tehran despite the complex regional dynamics.

Araghchi Highlights Pakistan Role

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was in Pakistan for a one-day visit to attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Islamabad, welcomed what he described as Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability. He expressed Tehran's strong desire to strengthen bilateral relations with its neighbor to the east.

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The presence of Araghchi in Pakistan was part of his itinerary to participate in the summit of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization. This diplomatic visit coincides with heightened tensions in the broader Middle East, making dialogue between South Asian and Middle Eastern powers particularly significant for economic and security cooperation.

Pakistan Mediates US Iran Conflict

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key actor in efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States, a relationship that deteriorated significantly after the two nations went to war in February of this year. Islamabad continues to play a pivotal role in backchannel diplomacy aimed at de-escalating hostilities in the region.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed this stance on Monday, stating that Islamabad had not abandoned its efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table. Dar emphasized that Pakistan remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the widening conflict between the two global powers.

Speaking at a news conference after meeting Araghchi on the sidelines of the ECO summit, Ishaq Dar declared that Pakistan has not given up on its mediation attempts. He conveyed a strong sense of optimism regarding the potential for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

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Impact On Regional Stability

The outcomes of these high-level meetings between Pakistani leadership and Iranian officials suggest a coordinated approach to managing regional security threats. With both nations facing external pressures from major global powers, their internal dialogue is critical for maintaining sovereignty and economic stability.

The collaboration discussed during the Rawalpindi meeting aims to create a framework for addressing shared security challenges that transcend national borders. By prioritizing mutual trust and close coordination, both countries hope to insulate themselves from the broader geopolitical turmoil affecting the Middle East and South Asia.

As the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, the diplomatic initiatives led by Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi represent a significant effort to stabilize relations. These actions highlight Pakistan's strategic importance as a mediator and a hub for regional diplomatic engagement.