Pakistan and Turkey have pledged support for Saudi Arabia against Houthi rebel attacks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from left, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sign a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 7.

Pakistan and Turkey pledged to support Saudi Arabia against attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, invoking a pact that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. The three countries condemned strikes on Saudi civilians and infrastructure while calling for diplomacy to ease regional tensions and resolve the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Turkey completed ratification of the agreement, which officials describe as defensive; opposition lawmakers warn it could draw the country into regional wars.

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Pakistan and Turkey vowed to support Saudi Arabia against ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels as the three nations held talks Friday under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. Defense and military officials held more than two hours of talks in Islamabad to discuss developments in the Middle East and pledged to back diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions, Pakistani officials said.