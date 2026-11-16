Pakistan and Sri Lanka gear up for the final Test match in Rawalpindi, following a drawn first Test where Sri Lanka's batters dominated before a late bowling collaPse.

The decisive second and final Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, serving as the concluding chapter of a two-match series within the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship.

Both national teams have already been mathematically eliminated from contention for the next year's final, with Pakistan currently positioned in ninth place and Sri Lanka sitting in seventh in the standings.

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Despite the absence of championship implications, the stakes remain elevated for national pride and series momentum, prompting former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait to urge both sides to exert maximum effort.

Tait has publicly emphasized the need for an extra push, particularly for the Pakistani bowlers who he believes displayed commendable discipline but require further intensity to secure a decisive result in the final encounter.

Sri Lanka enters this fixture with a significant psychological advantage, having twice threatened to force a result in the initial Test before ultimately settling for a draw after letting slip a formidable position of 404 for 4.

In the first match, Sri Lanka replied to Pakistan's declared total of 434 for 9 with an aggressive batting display that saw them reach 404 for 4 before collapsing dramatically to finish all out for 446.

This collapse was largely due to losing their last six wickets for just 42 runs, a sequence that highlighted both the aggressive prowess of their top order and the resilience of Pakistan's emerging bowling talent.

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Debutant Saqib Khan dismantled the Sri Lankan tail with figures of seven for 130, building him only the fourth Pakistani player to take seven wickets on debut and derailing Sri Lanka's hopes of setting a winning target.

The narrative of the first Test was heavily dominated by the exceptional batting displays of Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva, whose partnership at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium redefined the dynamics of the game.

De Silva struck an unbeaten hundred of 167 featuring twenty fours, while Mendis, in his elevation to Test captaincy, contributed a rapid 117 not out comprising ten fours and four sixes.

Their aggressive double-century stand pushed Sri Lanka within thirty runs of Pakistan's total, showcasing a masterclass in sprint-chasing capabilities prior to the final morning's collapse.

Prior to the end of the match, the pair had toyed with Pakistan's inexperienced attack, which included debutants Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan alongside Razaullah who had limited experience.

The Pakistani bowling lineup faced severe criticism for straying in line and length, allowing the Sri Lankan batters to dominate proceedings until the final session of the Test.

Conversely, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam continues to endure a prolonged personal drought, having gone forty-two innings without scoring a century in Test cricket.

His team's inability to restrict Sri Lanka to a manageable total in the first innings has placed the onus on his batting to deliver a significant contribution in the upcoming match.

The wicket conditions for the second Test are expected to mirror the first, with a green surface that promises assistance for fast bowlers early on before potentially offering turn for spinners as the game progresses.

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Kusal Mendis acknowledged the nature of the pitch, stating that his team would carefully assess conditions before making strategic decisions regarding declarations or batting orders.

The combination of a challenging surface and the pressure of a must-triumph scenario adds a layer of complexity to the tactical approaches both teams will employ.

As the series heads into its final chapter, the historical context of Sri Lankan batting against Pakistan cannot be ignored as the 249-run fifth-wicket partnership stands as the highest for that position against Pakistan.

This achievement surpasses the previous record of 207 set by Thilan Samaraweera and Tillakaratne Dilshan in 2009, underscoring the growing dominance of Sri Lankan middle-order batsmen in subcontinental conditions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's bowling coach and senior players have emphasized the learning curve for the debutants, with Mohammad Abbas praising the batters for their shot-making ability.

Abbas noted that the cricket board's decision to introduce new talent comes with inherent risks and inevitable growing pains, requiring squad management to decide whether to retain the same playing XI or rotate players.

The broader implications of this series extend beyond the immediate rivalry, serving as a critical component of the World Test Championship standings for long-term planning and player selection.

The upcoming Test is also expected to draw large crowds given the enthusiasm surrounding the clash and the potential for a dramatic finish.

With both teams aware of the quality of cricket on display, the match promises to be a contest of skill, strategy, and mental fortitude that fans and analysts are watching closely.

The ability to capitalize on key moments, manage pressure situations, and adapt to changing pitch conditions will likely determine the victor in this final encounter.