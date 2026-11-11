Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah Honors 59 Veterans at Cedar City Monument

The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah honored tribal military veterans at its Cedar City monument, launching an event it hopes will become an annual tradition.

The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah honored several military veterans on Sunday at the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah Veterans' Monument in Cedar City. Tribal leaders aim to establish this ceremony as an ongoing annual tradition that recognizes service members from across the tribe. The event included representatives from American Legion Post 74 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1315.

Shelby Chapoose, the cultural resource manager for the tribe, stated that the gathering marks the start of a wider conversation about how to honor and work with Paiute veterans. She emphasized that Native Americans maintain a deeply rooted tradition of military service, making up a high percentage of the nation's armed forces. Though few veterans were present, they stood for a much larger community of tribal service members.

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The Veterans' Monument in Cedar City was dedicated in 2023 and honors 59 veterans from each of the five constituent bands of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah. Chapoose said the goal is to identify who these veterans are, their families, and give proper recognition to the band each veteran comes from. Along with gathering names, the tribe hopes to preserve more of the individual histories of its veterans.

According to federal data, Native Americans serve in the U.S. armed forces at five times the national average. Chapoose noted that Native American people have the highest enlistment rate overall. She pointed out that while Native Americans were not recognized as citizens for a long period, they were still enlisted in the military. This historical context underscores the significance of current service and recognition efforts within Indigenous communities.

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Chapoose described military service as deeply important in her own family. Her grandfather enlisted during peacetime and taught her mother to respect military services and branches. Her sister is a Marine who began her service right out of high school, and her great-grandfather on her other side also served. Numerous aunts and uncles have served, and some of her students have chosen to enter the military.

She acknowledged that military service carries complexity within Indigenous communities, and that not everyone approaches it the same way. Chapoose works for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah but is a citizen of the Ute Tribe. She explained that the Ute Tribe is a warrior society that will defend its people as it needs to, which is where its pride comes from.

Chapoose has worked with several tribes in Utah and Idaho. She described a pride that comes with protecting our people and our land, which guides how tribal members think about service. She hopes to build established community support for Paiute veterans, similar to the communities that already exist for Native American veterans.

The tribe's next steps focus on gathering veteran names, documenting individual histories, and making the Cedar City monument a yearly place of recognition. Chapoose said the Sunday ceremony is the first step toward that tradition. Through this process, the tribe has been able to identify more stories and honors. Many veterans came home with honors, while others did not come home at all. These stories are important and help shape the community.