Pair caught 'fishing for Jews' with money as 'bait' sharing vile anti-Semitic videos in London

London's Stamford Hill community was targeted by a pair of anti-Semitic yobs, who traveled to the area to create anti-Semitic content for TikTok. They were caught in CCTV footage 'fishing for Jews' with money as bait, sharing vile anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish people.

Sickening footage shows a pair of anti-Semitic yobs going 'fishing for Jews' with money as 'bait' in London's Stamford Hill. Two young men, Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, traveled to the predominantly Jewish area to film anti-Semitic content for TikTok last Thursday evening.

Both men pleaded guilty to a religiously aggravated public order offence in court on Saturday, following which videos published by Shomrim, the Jewish volunteer neighbourhood-watch group, showed them smirking and walking along a street with a fishing rod, referencing vile anti-Semitic tropes about Jews. CCTV footage revealed one of the pair holding the rod in front of him while the other filmed with his mobile phone along an entrance hall.

Later footage showed them being searched and arrested by police, with Shomrim volunteers standing nearby. The Metropolitan Police said Bedoui and Bousloub had gone to Clapton Common with deliberate intentions to capture anti-Semitic content. Three more men were also arrested, and two 20-year-olds and a 21-year-old were released on bail





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Semitism Hate Crime Jewish Communities LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Men Convicted in Anti-Semitic Hate Crime After Targeting Jewish Community on TikTokTwo London men have pleaded guilty to an anti-semitic hate crime after filming themselves harassing Jewish residents in Stamford Hill, intending to post the videos on TikTok. The pair, alongside three others arrested, face legal consequences as authorities intensify efforts to combat rising anti-semitic violence in the city.

Read more »

Abe Foxman, advocate for American Jews as longtime head of Anti-Defamation League, dies at 86Abraham H.

Read more »

Versatile Pair of Trainers: Queen Camilla's Exact Pair Still Available to BuyCamilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, chose a versatile pair of suede trainers to finish off her chic outfit at the MARS Badminton Horse Trials. She selected the Eliot Zed Avril trainers, designed with both comfort and elegance in mind. The trainers, crafted from luxurious Italian suede, feature a cushioned footbed and contrast patent heel detail, offering an elevated finish without compromising on practicality. The trend for suede trainers continues to gain momentum, with brands like M&S, Adidas, Clarks, Ralph Lauren, Puma, and more offering their take on the style. The exact pair worn by Queen Camilla is still available to buy, with high street brands offering similar styles at affordable prices. The passage also includes a link to shop the Ralph Lauren Polo Sport Bedford Suede Trainers, M&S Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers, Gabor Ferry Trainers, Puma Suede Classic Trainers, Coach Soft Trainers, Adidas VL Court 3.0 Shoes, John Lewis Eagle Suede Sneakerina Trainers, Whistles Soft Suede Unlined Trainers, Clarks Meridor Lo Trainers, and Saint + Sofia Broadway Trainers. These trainers are priced from £295 to £55 and £69, respectively.

Read more »

Thousands demand action against antisemitism in London as attacks on Jews surge in the UKHundreds of protestors flood streets after increased antisemitic attacks

Read more »