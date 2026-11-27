Archie the Chilean flamingo escaped Paignton Zoo and explored local streets. The bird was safely recovered after stopping at a Spar and a petrol station.

Archie the Chilean flamingo, an escaped resident of Paignton Zoo in Devon, embarked on an unexpected urban expedition that included a visit to a local petrol station. The exotic bird wandered away from its enclosure and was spotted walking along the pavement in Paignton, drawing the attention of shocked locals and triggering a community effort to ensure its safety.

Escape Details and Timeline

Archie, a 32-year-old Chilean flamingo, absconded from Paignton Zoo and began inspecting the surrounding area. The bird was observed walking on a pavement, approaching a Spar shop, and even standing at a petrol station. The zoo later commented on the incident with a joke that Archie went to the station to see the fuel prices for himself. This four-day adventure in November 2024 concluded after the bird was safely returned to its habitat.

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Public Response and Safety Measures

Amie Millar, a 32-year-old resident of Paignton, was the first to witness the unusual sight while walking her dog. She saw the bird across the road and was initially confused by the barking of her pet. Millar quickly realized she had encountered a flamingo and sought help from two girls who were already on the phone with the police at 8:50 pm on November 24. Her quick thinking helped mobilize a response to the unexpected visitor.

Community Coordination and Rescue

Millar ran upstairs to retrieve a blanket to help contain the bird safely away from the busy main road. She was joined by two men, identified as ex-zoo workers, who assisted in capturing Archie. The trio worked together to guide the flamingo to a secluded walkway near Millar's home. The bird appeared to calm down in this safer environment, jumping up the stairs before settling at the top.

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Official Zoo Statement and Aftermath

Zookeepers arrived to collect Archie from Millar and the other volunteers. The bird was successfully retrieved and returned to Paignton Zoo, where it was reunited with its flock on the flamingo lake. A zookeeper confirmed that Archie was unharmed and had a story to tell at breakfast. The Rainforests team was praised for their calm and swift response to the situation.

Future Prevention and Review

Paignton Zoo issued a light-hearted but sincere thank you to the public for reporting the sighting, which allowed for the rapid recovery of the flamingo. The institution announced that it is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the escape to prevent similar incidents in the future. Archie remains in good health, having survived his brief but bizarre foray into the town of Paignton.