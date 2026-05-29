Paige DeSorbo’s ‘go-to’ summer shoes are these $50 slip-ons that are ‘so soft’

This “Summer House” alum found the perfect summer shoe.

“My go-to shoe for the summer,” the “Giggly Squad” host declared, saying that when she’s not wearing either ballet flats or heels, she’s slipping on a loafer.

Saying this particular pair is “so soft” and “so easy to slip on,” DeSorbo truly makes the case for— including chocolate, tan and pink, in addition to faux-suede options. Plus, they have a little ruched detail that sets them apart from other styles. They can be worn with or without socks — and pair perfectly with anything from jeans to skirts for plenty of versatility, according to reviews.high marks, with one writing, “Omg, sooo comfy! Worth it, definitely worth it! I’ll buy another pair in a different color! ” “Loafer fits amazingly!

Soft and comfortable. I walked all day in them. Great quality, a must-have,” reads another review. – Hollywood’s bestselling fashion and beauty products.

Before joining Page Six in 2025, she wrote about entertainment, lifestyle and shopping trends for Us Weekly, The Daily Beast, Entertainment Tonight, Well+Good and Hearst.





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