Paige DeSorbo confirms she is in an exclusive relationship with Joe D'Amelio following her December 2024 split from Craig Conover. The former Summer House star explains her mature approach to romance in her 30s.

Paige DeSorbo has officially confirmed that she is in an exclusive relationship with her boyfriend, Joe D'Amelio, bringing a definitive close to recent speculation surrounding her dating life. The 33-year-old reality television personality made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, which took place on Thursday, February 26, at the Actors Rising event presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE. This confirmation marks a significant shift for DeSorbo, who had previously navigated the public eye through her long-running tenure on the Bravo series Summer House and her high-profile romantic involvement with Craig Conover from Southern Charm.

DeSorbo Clarifies Relationship Status With D'Amelio

When directly asked about the nature of her current romance, DeSorbo stated unequivocally, "Yes, we're exclusive." She emphasized that her approach to dating has evolved significantly as she has moved into a new phase of her personal and professional life. The actress and socialite noted that her current mindset reflects the maturity that typically comes with aging, distinguishing her present habits from those of her younger years. She explained that at 33, she is no longer engaging in the high-frequency social dating culture that characterized her earlier adulthood.

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DeSorbo elaborated on this shift by contrasting her current lifestyle with her previous behaviors. She remarked that she is not spending every weekend out on multiple dates, a practice she acknowledged she likely would have participated in during her 20s. This statement serves as a clear indicator that her relationship with Joe D'Amelio is not merely casual or experimental, but rather a committed partnership that aligns with her current desire for stability and exclusivity.

Context From Previous Breakup With Conover

The confirmation of her exclusive status with D'Amelio comes approximately two months after DeSorbo announced the end of her relationship with Craig Conover. In a statement released in December 2024, DeSorbo and Conover jointly confirmed that they had decided to no longer be together. She described the separation as a mature decision made by both parties, emphasizing that there was no wrongdoing or animosity involved. She stated that they both loved each other but had different visions for their futures, allowing them to part ways amicably.

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DeSorbo highlighted the importance of communication in ending the relationship, noting that both she and Conover were able to voice their feelings and desires in real time. She viewed this ability to articulate personal boundaries and future goals as a powerful aspect of their breakup. Instead of a dramatic or contentious split, the separation was framed as a respectful transition that allowed both individuals to maintain a friendship while pursuing their individual paths. This mature handling of the breakup set the stage for her future relationships to be approached with the same level of intentionality.

Industry Insights On DeSorbo's Romantic Recovery

Insiders familiar with DeSorbo's personal life have provided additional context regarding her journey from the Conover breakup to her current involvement with D'Amelio. A source who spoke exclusively with Us Weekly in July 2025 described Joe D'Amelio as a "breath of fresh air" for the reality star. The source characterized D'Amelio as calm and grounded, qualities that reportedly helped DeSorbo navigate the transition into a new romantic chapter.

According to the insider, it took DeSorbo several months to feel ready to warm up to the idea of entering another relationship following her split from Craig Conover. Her eventual openness to dating again appears to have been facilitated by the supportive and stable nature of her connection with D'Amelio. The source emphasized that DeSorbo is "genuinely happy" in her current relationship, suggesting that the emotional recovery period was successful and that she has found a partner who complements her personality and lifestyle needs. This insider account validates DeSorbo's own statements about her contentment and the exclusivity of her bond with D'Amelio.

DeSorbo Reflects On Fame And Privacy

DeSorbo's decision to keep her love life off-camera is also deeply rooted in her reflections on her time in reality television. She noted that her career began when she was 25, a period she associates with the chaotic energy of her 20s. Having started her reality TV journey on Summer House in 2019, she has spent years of her young adulthood under the public microscope. This experience has influenced her current approach to personal boundaries and public disclosure.

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She expressed a renewed sense of agency over her personal narrative, stating that she is now in charge of her own decisions regarding what she shares with the public. DeSorbo noted that it is empowering to decide exactly what aspects of her personal life remain private versus what becomes public content. This controlled approach to her image allows her to enjoy the benefits of fame while protecting her romantic relationships from the intense scrutiny that characterized her earlier years in the industry.

Future Outlook For DeSorbo And D'Amelio

As Paige DeSorbo continues to thrive in her exclusive relationship with Joe D'Amelio, she seems poised to maintain the balance between her public persona and private happiness. The couple's decision to keep their romance low-key, contrasted with DeSorbo's recent public confirmation of its exclusivity, suggests a deliberate strategy to protect their connection. This approach aligns with DeSorbo's stated goals of maturity and intentional living in her 30s.

With the official confirmation of her relationship status, fans and followers of the Summer House and Southern Charm franchises now have clarity on DeSorbo's romantic standing. The transition from her high-profile breakup with Craig Conover to a stable, exclusive partnership with Joe D'Amelio marks a new chapter for the reality star. Her emphasis on personal agency and grounded relationships indicates that this phase of her life is defined by stability rather than the volatility often associated with reality TV romances.