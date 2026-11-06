Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner Side With Ciara Miller in Summer House Drama

Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner confirm their alliance with Ciara Miller amid ongoing conflicts involving Amanda Batula and West Wilson on the Bravo series.

Reality television viewers are witnessing a clear fracture in the social dynamics of the Bravo hit series Summer House as prominent cast members align themselves in a high-profile conflict. Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have publicly signaled their support for Ciara Miller following a period of intense social media speculation regarding their friendship with Miller and her associates.

Podcast Confirms Strategic Alliance

The uncertainty surrounding the cast's loyalties was resolved during the April 3 broadcast of the Giggly Squad podcast. During this episode, DeSorbo and Berner addressed the rumors directly, confirming that they remain close allies with Miller.

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DeSorbo, who is thirty-three years old, stated that the group is fully aware of the online discourse. She emphasized that despite the public nature of their disagreements, their personal bonds with Miller remain intact and unchanged by the external drama.

Messaging and Online Speculation

Speculation regarding the rift began in earnest following an Instagram interaction on Thursday, November 5. An online user questioned Miller, who is thirty years old, in the comments section of her latest post regarding a lack of birthday acknowledgment for her friend.

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The comment suggested that the silence indicated a cooling of relations. This digital interaction served as a catalyst for fans to dig into the history of the friendships within the Summer House cast, leading to widespread debate on social platforms.

Underlying Romantic and Social Conflicts

The tension stems from complex romantic entanglements involving Miller, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson. Batula, thirty-five, confirmed her romantic relationship with Wilson, thirty-one, in March of that year. This confirmation came after Batula had previously denied rumors that they were dating.

Miller had been involved in an on-and-off relationship with Wilson prior to his romance with Batula. The shift in Wilson's romantic focus created significant friction, particularly because Batula had previously been married to another individual within the social circle.

Millers Perspective on Betrayal

Miller, twenty-nine, expressed deep disappointment regarding the actions of Batula, whom she described as having been a steadfast ally. In April, she told Glamour magazine that her intuition had signaled trouble, noting that hidden actions eventually surface regardless of efforts to conceal them.

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She stated that she did not anticipate the conflict arising from someone she considered to be in her inner circle. Miller emphasized that the betrayal felt particularly personal because Batula had long been perceived as a supportive figure in her life.

Production Changes and Cast Departures

Complicating the interpersonal drama was the announcement by Miller that she would not return for the next season of Summer House. She revealed this decision in an Instagram statement following the conclusion of season nine, describing the experience as a rewarding chapter of her life.

Miller elaborated on her decision during an August 2025 appearance on the Bravo by Gays podcast. She explained that she had felt a strong instinct over many months that this would be her final departure from the show.

She noted that during the initial weeks of filming the new season, she and her allies considered leaving the production entirely. However, they chose to remain for the sake of their mutual support system, which they described as essential to their experience on the program.