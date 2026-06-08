Paige DeSorbo Admits To Having Concerns About Leaving Summer House

Paige DeSorbo, a TV personality, has shared her thoughts on leaving the hit Bravo reality show Summer House. She credits her friend Hannah Berner for showing her that there is life after reality television.

on the Monday, June 8, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, explaining what led to the start of her full-time comedy career.to focus on “new career ventures,” the podcaster later claimed that she was fired from Bravo due to drama with other cast members.

“It was a matter of, ‘You need everyone to be friends. ’ Not everyone was getting along. It was a choice … I was gonna be the one kiboshed,” Berner said on Monday.

“I just say, getting fired star power. It’s a thin line between love and hate. Getting fired, they were like, ‘You’re too much for reality TV. ’ I was like, ‘Iconic.

’”Paige DeSorbo is admitting she had some concerns about her decision to leave Summer House, but her BFF, Hannah Berner, showed her there is life after reality television. Paige, 32, announced her exit from the hit Bravo reality show in June after seven seasons and one highly public breakup with Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

“And I get a call, ‘You’re fired from Summer House, you’re fired from Chat Room. ’ And I remember thinking, ‘Now I need to get a Netflix special,’” the TV personality shared.

“I got such a chip on my shoulder. ‘Cause you have to be crazy to stand up every night. You have to have some kind of addict mentality. And I remember thinking, ‘I love when people put me down or cut me out, or I feel like no one wants me here.

’ And to come back stronger. I just love that. I love the rising of the phoenix. I love the underdog.

” Berner continued, “Also, no one in reality TV gets a Netflix special. So I was like, ‘Let’s f***ing go. ’ … I never put any of my energy towards hurting anyone. I literally was like, ‘And now we’re moving on.

’”Sharing some advice for listeners, the New York native said on Monday, “I just want people to know things are going to happen to you regardless. S***ty things happen to you every day. It’s how you react to it. ”Paige DeSorbo is all about Hannah Berner and Amanda Batula reconciling after their falling out on Summer House.

DeSorbo, 33, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her friends potentially becoming close again at the Actors Rising event presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE in Hollywood on Thursday, February 26. When asked if there’s “The truth is beef started because I did an ad for Truly Seltzer, and I didn’t know that I, like, wasn’t allowed to,” she alleged on’s “BFFs” podcast, claiming that other cast members got “annoyed” with her because the ad conflicted with Cooke’s own drink brand, Loverboy.

Berner added, “I think some of these shows become a lot of egos, and it’s like, ‘It’s my show. It’s my drink. You can’t do that. ’ And there’s no rules, and it just becomes fighting over egos and screen time, and it’s not that fun after doing it for too many seasons.

”“I’m flattered anyone thinks I could have that kind of pull. But clearly, I don’t have any control over what Bravo does,” he added.





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