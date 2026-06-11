Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Confirm They Broke Up Over a Year Ago

Dallas Wings teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd revealed on Fudd's podcast that they ended their relationship over a year ago, before Fudd was drafted. The pair said they remain friends and professional teammates.

Dallas Wings teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have confirmed they are no longer together and have been broken up for over a year. The duo shared the news on Friday during a new episode of Fudd's podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out.

Dallas Wings Players Confirm Split Timeline

The split happened before Fudd was drafted by the Wings. It was previously believed that the two former UConn Huskies were still dating. Whenever either was asked about their relationship, it was quickly shut down by them or by Wings public relations. But the pair finally addressed the topic directly on the show.

Also read Dallas Wings Reunites Bueckers and Fudd After Relationship Announcement

We're not together anymore, Bueckers said on the episode. It's been, for everybody wondering, even though we don't have to share, it's been a while. Like, over a year. And we wanted to share that, because everybody seemed to be like, Oh my god, they're teammates, how is this going to work?

Advertisement

We were not together before she got drafted, so all of those narratives can go to bed. Bueckers also pushed back on any suggestion that Fudd's draft position was tied to their relationship. She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend, she was drafted because she deserved it, Bueckers said. She's an amazing human, amazing basketball player.

And we're still friends, still cool. We broke up over a year ago, so we played an entire season together. We're the utmost professional, we care about basketball, and we're still friends, we're still cool. Fudd echoed that the two have said all they plan to say about the split.

Bueckers and Fudd Address Relationship Status

We know you guys are curious and probably have a ton of questions, but we've addressed everything that we need to, and the rest will stay with us, Fudd said. The pair had kept most of their relationship private before the breakup, and it appears they intend to keep it that way moving forward. Bueckers also reflected on the nature of the relationship ending. Sometimes in life there's just seasons, she continued.

And sometimes in life, two people are just at different points of their life. We still support each other, we're still going to be great teammates, we're going to be professionals. The two were UConn teammates from 2021 until April of last year, when Bueckers was the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft. They were reunited earlier this year when Fudd joined the Wings as the top pick in the 2026 draft.

Advertisement

UConn Teammates Reunited in Professional Ranks

During their time at UConn, the duo played in two national championship games together, winning the title last year. Bueckers joined the school one year before Fudd. Bueckers previously brought Fudd as her plus-one to a 2025 event, and the two also played together at UConn during the 2025 NCAA tournament, long before the breakup became public. The pair have now spent a full professional season as teammates with the Wings while no longer being a couple.

Other WNBA players have dated each other as both teammates and opponents. Notably, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley got married while playing together. Bueckers and Fudd appear determined to keep their own personal lives private going forward, even as they continue to share the court in Dallas.