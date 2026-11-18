Downtown Fernandina Beach is parking for free again starting Thursday.

Downtown Fernandina Beach is parking for free again starting Thursday. Wednesday marks the final day of the city’s paid parking program, capping a wind-down that began after voters weighed in during a special election on Aug. 18.

The City Commission moved quickly after that vote, approving the termination of its contract with parking manager One Parking at the meeting. Under the terms of that agreement, Nov. 18 was set as the program’s last day. What drivers should know Paid parking has continued to operate normally through the transition period. As of Thursday, those requirements go away.

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However, drivers who already paid into the program shouldn’t expect a refund. City code makes parking fees non-refundable, and the city confirmed that policy still applies. City thanks parking company After the vote in August, Fernandina Beach officials wrapped up the program on a civil note, thanking One Parking for how it handled the transition.

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“We appreciate the professionalism and partnership One Parking has demonstrated throughout this process,” City Manager Sarah Campbell said. “While the program will be ending, we are grateful for their willingness to work with the City and honor the terms of our agreement as we move forward. ” The city said it will continue sharing updates with residents as the changeover takes effect