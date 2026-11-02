Paid Leave for All Bus Tour Highlights Caregiving Crisis Before Election

Paid Leave for All travels through Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to highlight the economic impact of lacking national paid family leave policies ahead of the Nov 3 election.

A significant gap in the national affordability discourse is the financial burden of caregiving for children, aging parents, or oneself in a nation that lacks a federal paid family and medical leave program. This critical issue takes center stage as Paid Leave for All, the national campaign coordinating dozens of organizations, intensifies its advocacy efforts. The campaign has utilized the final weeks preceding the November 3 election to traverse battleground states, connecting directly with local communities to address the intersection of the affordability crisis and the urgent need for robust paid leave policies.

Bus Tour Targets Battleground States

The organization recently conducted a multi-state bus tour between October 13 and 16, focusing on Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. A key statistic defining the landscape of this tour is that none of these three states currently have statewide paid leave policies. Only 14 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have such programs in place, leaving individual employers in the remaining 36 states to decide on coverage. However, legislative potential exists, as all three targeted states have bills that could improve state-level paid leave if they advance through their respective legislatures in the coming months. The success of these bills largely depends on voter outcomes in the upcoming election.

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Direct Action and Mutual Aid Support

Alongside political advocacy, the campaign served as a practical mutual aid hub during its stops. The Time and Money bus tour provided tangible support to struggling families by distributing free diapers, school supplies, grocery cards, and gas cards at all three locations. This approach was designed to keep the conversation about affordability front and center for voters who were already participating in early voting in most states two weeks before the general election. Organizers aimed to ensure that paid leave remained a priority on the economic agenda for a new Congress and beyond, moving beyond buzzwords to discuss real-world caregiving experiences.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Community Stories

Dawn Huckelbridge, the founding director of Paid Leave for All, attended a campaign stop with Senator Sherrod Brown at UAW Local 1112 in Warren, Ohio, on September 26, 2026. During this event, she emphasized that the political decisions made next week would determine the ability to enact federal changes. Huckelbridge stated that the organization regularly hears from families whose financial stress stems from caregiving duties, such as finding affordable childcare or taking time off work for sick relatives. She noted that while economic insecurity affects voters across all demographics, the burden falls disproportionately on women and women of color, who still perform the majority of caregiving work despite significant workforce progress over the last century.

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Personal Narratives Drive Policy Advocacy

Stories shared during the October tour highlight the human cost of policy gaps. In Ohio, Huckelbridge met a male firefighter of 25 years who adopted his grandson in his 60s. His workplace provided paid leave, allowing him to care for the child, which Huckelbridge noted as a powerful example of how men and adoptive fathers are also affected by these policies. In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Jasmine, a former soul food restaurant owner, shared how a broken leg forced her to close her business because she could not pay bills while caring for herself. These narratives illustrate how the lack of support makes care invisible and undervalued, harming society when women hold the community together without policy backing.

Economic Consequences and Future Outlook

Research indicates that the gap between parental needs and available support harms the broader economy, particularly as women drop out of the workforce due to rising costs for childcare and other essentials. This trend strips women of the financial security associated with steady employment, creating strain for entire working families. The absence of a national paid parental leave policy is a primary driver of this instability. As the election approaches, the campaign continues to advocate for making caregiving visible and valued, arguing that such support is taken for granted in most other countries. The outcome of the vote will directly influence whether these critical economic and social reforms can be implemented at the federal level.