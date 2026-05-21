Pai Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil 20% Off, Beauty Shoppers Flock to M&S

A cult-classic cleansing oil at 20% off, beauty shoppers are rushing to M&S to snag it.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Discerning beauty shopper s are hot-footing it to M&S to shop a cult-classic cleansing oil coined ‘the best on the market’ with an unmissable 20 per cent discount.

A firm favourite alongside the brand’s best-selling Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil, which has sold over 1.5 million bottles, the Pai Light Work Cleansing Oil has long been praised for its gentle yet hard-working formula that removes all traces of makeup and dirt. And you can score it for less. Pai Light Work Cleansing Oil, 100ml Pai Skincare’s Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil is a luxurious formula that binds to excess sebum and the oils in your make-up, lifting it away instantly.

Rinsing away clean, taking every trace of dirt with it it helps to leave skin glowing and nourished. And it’s now 20 per cent off until May 31 2026. £27.20 (save £6.80) Shop Pai Skincare’s Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil binds to excess sebum and the oils in your make-up, lifting it away instantly.

A top seller with almost 400 five-star reviews on the M&S website, the Pai Light Work Cleansing Oil has earned cult-status for its gentle yet effective formula, designed to be tough on makeup while remaining kind to skin. And now until May 31, you can snap up this popular cleansing oil with an unmissable 20 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just £27.20.

Whatever your skin type, the Pai Light Work Cleansing Oil has been designed with gentle effectiveness in mind, dermatologically approved to be suitable for sensitive skin. A recent winner in the Best of Organic Market (BOOM) Awards, the much-loved oil is drumming up plenty of five-star reviews from beauty fans who say it transforms the end-of-day cleanse into something truly special. Previously wowed a shopper, who exclaimed, ‘This is now my favourite cleanser.

I have super sensitive skin everything I use upsets it – but this doesn’t. Takes off all my makeup up. Smells Divine. Love it!

’ Gentle on skin yet super efficient, the Pai Light Work Cleansing Oil has been formulated with expertly extracted Rosehip Seed and Fruit Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Castor Oil to shift makeup and SPF fast, leaving skin soft and clean without any irritation





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Pai Skincare Cleansing Oil Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil Discount M&S Beauty Shopper

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