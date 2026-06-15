Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB Game, with Dustin May looking to continue his impressive form.

Photo By - Reuters Connect. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Mets The San Diego Padres will be looking to keep their winning ways alive tonight in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. has made just five appearances this season since signing late, and the underlying metrics are concerning.

The veteran sports a 6.40 xERA overall while walking 7.84 hitters per nine innings. Across his last two appearances, Giolito has lowered his xERA to 4.38, but command remains a major problem as he's still issuing 6.75 free passes per nine innings. That's a dangerous profile against aalso enters tonight's start in good form.

The right-hander has settled down lately, compiling a stellar 1.94 FIP over his last four appearances while St. Louis will create opportunities against Giolito, while May is well-positioned to continue his recent success.posting a 5.02 xERA over the last week , but May typically pitches relatively deep into games and has worked into the sixth inning in two of his last three starts. That limits the amount of bullpen exposure against a Padres lineup that is batting just .224 on the road and owns an 89 wRC+ away from home.posting a stellar 2.94 FIP across its last 24 2/3 inningsSt.

Louis should have their chances to score against Giolito, but the Padres' bullpen success could help prevent the game from turning into a high-scoring affair. With May capable of providing length and both offenses carrying some limitations, this game profiles as a relatively low-scoring affair. The San Diego Padres have hit the Game Total Under in 28 of their last 50 games .

Find more: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Quinn Allen is an experienced sports journalist from Vancouver, Canada who fell in love with sports by the time he could walk. He proceeded to play high-level baseball and soccer growing up and eventually played college baseball in the United States.

After his career ended, Quinn received his broadcast journalism degree from BCIT and has since written for many sports publications including ClutchPoints, Gino Hard, and RG, where he plies his trade as a writer and editor. Quinn's favorite team is Chelsea FC and he'd like to watch a match at Stamford Bridge one day. He loves to bet on NBA player props and encourages others to bet responsibly and not chase losses.

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