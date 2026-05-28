Padres suffer first sweep, get shut out by Sanchez and Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings, striking out nine in the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Padres. San Diego suffered its first series sweep of the season. The theme of missed opportunities continued for the home team.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after pitching the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 27, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Cristopher Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings, striking out nine in the Phillies' 3-0 win over the Padres. Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. The theme of missed opportunities continued for the home team. Craig Stammen's team went 0-8 with runners in scoring position, finishing their nine-game homestand 2-46 in those at bats.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill did finish with two hits each, and the Padres managed six hits off of Sanchez, who now owns a 1.47 ERA. Sanchez also extended his scoreless inning streak to 44.2 innings - the third longest for a lefty since 1900. Walker Buehler coasted through five innings. In the sixth he allowed a hit, then hit a batter.

Craig Stammen called for lefty Adrian Morejon to face lefty Kyle Schwarber. A Schwarber single and Trea Turner fielders choice allowed the first two runs of the game to come across. Buehler was charged with the two runs, going 5.1 innings with three hits, no walks and a pair of punchouts.





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