Padres Sign Nick Pivetta to Four-Year, $55 Million Deal

The San Diego Padres have bolstered their starting rotation by signing free agent right-hander Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million contract. The deal includes opt-outs, giving Pivetta the opportunity to explore the market again for a larger contract.

On the eve of spring training, the San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Pivetta . The 31-year-old is widely considered the top free-agent starter left on the market. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is for four years and $55 million, with a pair of opt-outs. Pivetta spent last season with the Boston Red Sox, where he made 27 appearances (26 starts), recording a 6-12 record with a 4.14 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 172 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

It was his first season as a full-time starter since 2018 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Pivetta turned down a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, meaning the Padres will lose their second-highest pick in the 2025 MLB draft for signing him, plus $500,000 from their international bonus pool. The Red Sox would earn the 77th pick overall as compensation. The Padres have a significant hole in their starting rotation, as Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for the season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Pivetta's addition solidifies the rotation, which will be led by Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish. The fifth spot is likely to be a competition between a group including Randy Vasquez, Matt Waldron, and Stephen Kolek. Pivetta turns 32 on Friday, so a deal with opt-outs that allows him to test the market again in search of a bigger contract makes sense for him.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MLB Padres Nick Pivetta Free Agency Starting Pitching

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres Sign Nick Pivetta to Four-Year DealFree agent starting pitcher Nick Pivetta has signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Pivetta, who rejected the Boston Red Sox's qualifying offer last season, will bolster a Padres rotation that already includes Michael King, Dylan Cease, and Yu Darvish. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and backloading to potentially avoid the competitive balance tax in 2025.

Read more »

Padres Sign Pivetta to Four-Year DealThe San Diego Padres have added a reliable starting pitcher to their rotation, signing veteran right-hander Zach Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million contract. The deal includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons and is heavily backloaded, allowing the Padres to manage their payroll costs effectively.

Read more »

Mets Make Most Sense for Free Agent Pitcher Nick PivettaESPN insider Buster Olney believes the New York Mets are the best fit for free agent pitcher Nick Pivetta. Pivetta declined the qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox, making him a more expensive option for teams. Olney points out that the Mets need starting pitching and have the budget to sign Pivetta. The Mets also have prior experience with Pivetta, who had a successful stint with the team in 2021.

Read more »

Braves Eye Nick Pivetta as Potential Rotation AdditionAfter missing out on Max Scherzer, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly interested in signing Nick Pivetta from the Boston Red Sox. Pivetta could fill the void left by Charlie Morton and Max Fried, providing depth to the Braves' pitching rotation.

Read more »

My Best Buy members save $55 on a Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb 3-packPhilips Hue is the smart light bulb brand you need in your life and right now, My Best Buy members can buy a 3-pack for $55 off.

Read more »

NFL Insider Says Brock Purdy’s Contract Extension With 49ers Could Exceed $55 MillionBrock Purdy could make more than $55 million per year in contract extension with the 49ers.

Read more »