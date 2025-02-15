Padres Sign Heyward and Joe to Address Roster Depth Needs

The San Diego Padres have signed veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and local utility player Connor Joe to bolster their roster depth ahead of Spring Training. Heyward brings his defensive prowess and experience to the outfield, while Joe provides versatility and solid defense at multiple positions.

Heyward, a 35-year-old with 15 Major League seasons under his belt, is renowned for his exceptional defensive abilities in the outfield, earning five Gold Glove awards. While his offensive performance has fluctuated between impressive seasons and periods of inconsistency, his left-handed bat could potentially form a platoon with right-handed hitting Oscar Gonzalez in left field.Joe, a product of Poway High School and the University of San Diego, signed a one-year contract and is expected to provide valuable depth to the team. Capable of playing both outfield positions, he is likely to see most of his playing time at first base. Throughout his four seasons in the Major Leagues, Joe has demonstrated above-average defensive skills at all three positions. Notably, on July 20, 2021, while playing for the Colorado Rockies, Joe hit his first career MLB home run. This milestone held extra significance as it occurred exactly one year after he had overcome testicular cancer, diagnosed at the start of Spring Training in 2020. After undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy, Joe has since been healthy and a consistent contributor at the big league level. The Padres are still actively searching for at least one starting pitcher, a position that General Manager A.J. Preller has historically addressed during Cactus League play. Last year, Preller acquired Dylan Cease just days before the regular season commenced.





