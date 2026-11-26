San Diego signed left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a three-year, $21 million contract, a move that likely ends Adrian Morejon's eight-season tenure with the Padres.

The San Diego Padres have signed left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a three-year, $21 million contract. The deal was struck after the top starting pitchers on the market, including Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta, had already come off the board.

San Diego then turned to upgrading its bullpen instead. Romero, 30, spent the 2026 season split between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. He made 44 appearances for the Cardinals, posting a 3.35 ERA over 43 innings with 43 strikeouts and 16 walks. He was traded to Milwaukee at the deadline and recorded a 3.38 ERA across 13.1 innings in 11 appearances, with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Also read JoJo Romero Signs with Padres After World Series Victory with Brewers

Romero Helped Brewers Win World Series Title

Across the full 2026 regular season, Romero had a 3.36 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 56.1 innings pitched. He was a staple of the Brewers bullpen and helped Milwaukee win the first World Series title in franchise history. In the postseason, Romero made seven appearances and compiled a 1.13 ERA with 11 strikeouts and one walk over eight innings. Romero was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

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He made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2020 and struggled in limited action until 2022, when he was traded to the Cardinals. In his first full season in 2024, he posted a 3.36 ERA over 59 innings in 65 appearances. In 2025, he improved to a 2.07 ERA over 61 innings, also across 65 appearances. Romero does not throw hard, ranking in the 38th percentile with an average fastball velocity of 93.7 mph.

However, he excels at generating ground balls, ranking in the 88th percentile in 2026, according to Baseball Savant. That skill set gives San Diego a reliable left-handed option out of the bullpen. The contract likely signals the end of Adrian Morejon's tenure with the Padres. Morejon is currently a free agent and one of the most heavily pursued relievers of the winter.

Padres President Preller Signals Spending Flexibility

He spent eight seasons with San Diego, debuting with the Padres in 2019, and has drawn interest from a handful of teams, many of whom would want the left-hander to serve as their closer. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller insinuated that the Padres had fewer financial restraints under new owners Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones this offseason. There has still been a fair amount of skepticism surrounding San Diego's quiet start to free agency.

The starting rotation was reportedly the team's top priority this winter. The Padres are yet to make any additions to the rotation, with Randy Vasquez currently the only known commodity at this point. While San Diego would likely love to bring Morejon back, Romero appears to be a replacement option for the bullpen. With the current CBA expiring in the coming days, it remains to be seen whether the Padres are close to landing a few more deals.