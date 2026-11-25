The Padres reportedly came relatively close to meeting the financial demands in their pursuit of Tarik Skubal.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal looks on during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSkubal entered the offseason as by far the best free agent on the open market. In the end, it was theHowever, the Padres didn’t go down without a fight. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Friars weren’t too far off in the offer Skubal so desperately desired..

Also read Mets sign Tarik Skubal for $450 million and Paul Goldschmidt for one year, $8 million

“San Diego eventually finished third with a creative contract that could be called $400M but is believed to have included deferrals that lowered the actual value. ”However, the Padres ownership showed they’ll spend big to build a World Series-contending team. Although they failed in their pursuit of Skubal, they clearly aren't afraid to throw big money at players they believe will help them reach another level.

"Skubal was said to be pleased by all four team contingents that came to visit in Orange County, Calif. , and he seriously considered the Padres, Blue Jays and incumbent Dodgers as well," Heyman wrote.

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"There were a couple of other teams interested in getting involved, apparently including one that might have paid as much or more, but Skubal liked his final four, and despite the record of the Mets, he is said to love the roster. "and only Randy Vasquez locked into the 2027 rotation, president of baseball operations AJ Preller still has some major work to do.entering the offseason, and that is even more true after losing the Skubal sweepstakes.

However, with Skubal now off the board, as well as plenty other top players, theOutside of King, the Padres could look at free agents such as Shota Imanaga and Nick Pivetta to fill out the rotation. San Diego likely needs to add at least four starters this offseason, which means they must act fast before too many more come off the board. Ricardo Sandoval is a freelance writer with On SI.

He is a graduate of California State University, Northridge, and specializes in sports writing, particularly in MLB, NBA and NFL. He previously worked with Newsweek and The Sporting News.