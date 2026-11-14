Padres Prioritize Starting Rotation Overhaul at 2026 GM Meetings

San Diego Padres front office signals major shift in strategy, targeting starting pitchers first during the Las Vegas GM meetings to fix rotation weaknesses.

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller announced a definitive strategic pivot during the general managers meetings in Las Vegas this past week. The franchise identified filling out the starting rotation as the absolute number one priority for the upcoming winter offseason. This clear directive extended to all attendees, including agents representing outfielders and relievers, ensuring every party understood where the organization's focus would lie.

The Strategic Pivot to Starting Pitching

The Padres are now targeting top-tier arms across the entire spectrum of the market. Conversations have been initiated with representatives for Tarik Skubal, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Dustin May, and Kaima Taira. The organization is not limiting its scope to a select few names but is instead evaluating virtually every available starting pitcher. This marks a significant departure from recent years, where the team relied on creative contracts and internal development rather than direct market investment.

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This new approach addresses a glaring statistical decline. From 2020 through 2023, the team ranked sixth in major league starter ERA and thirteenth in innings pitched by starters. Over the past three seasons, those metrics have plummeted to fifteenth in ERA and twenty-third in innings. The front office recognizes that the previous reliance on bullpen depth and pitching coach Ruben Niebla's adjustments is no longer sufficient to sustain competitiveness.

Financial Constraints and Historical Context

Preller clarified that the previous three-year stagnation in rotation investment was driven by strict budget limitations rather than a desire to reinvent the team's structure. The economic realities following the passing of owner Peter Seidler created significant payroll constraints. Preller noted that the ability to spend freely was severely restricted, forcing the team to make existing money work harder.

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The front office managed to acquire Michael King last year largely because Yu Darvish took a pay cut to allow the team financial flexibility. Preller described Darvish's decision as unheard of, as the veteran pitcher knew he would not pitch that season but chose to facilitate the team's spending elsewhere. Despite these hurdles, the strategy has focused on finding hungry players who might overperform their contracts, a philosophy that remains constant.

Bullpen Stability and Offensive Core Needs

While starting pitching is the primary goal, the bullpen remains a critical area of concern. The Padres are likely to lose reliever Adrian Morejón this offseason. Preller insists that regardless of rotation strength, the bullpen must remain a competitive strength. The team is considering Alpine native Alex Vesia as a retention option but passed on right-hander Evan Phillips, who recently signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Simultaneously, the organization seeks to strengthen its offensive core. Interest has been expressed in players such as Seiya Suzuki, Teruaki Sato, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. While these additions will be costly, potentially involving nine-figure contracts over five or six years, the financial priority remains clear. The Padres will invest more heavily in the 2027 rotation than in any other aspect of the team.

Current Roster and Future Opportunities

The current rotation candidates present mixed prospects. Randy Vásquez and JP Sears are viewed as back-end starters, while Joe Musgrove and Darvish are veterans with significant injury and availability questions. Preller acknowledged that pitching can be volatile, viewing the current situation as a blank canvas with valuable flexibility.

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Every year, the discussion involves revamping the pitching staff, and this offseason is no different. The team plans to build a championship-caliber staff through a combination of free agency, trades, and the continued development of internal prospects. The clear message from Las Vegas is that the era of neglecting the starting rotation is over, and the Padres are now fully prepared to address these deficiencies.