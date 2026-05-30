Padres prevail in back-and-forth battle with Nationals

Jackson Merrill’s two-run homer in seventh inning is the difference, as is the Padres’ bullpen

The Padres’ Gavin Sheets runs on his way to scoring from second base on a single by Manny Machado during the third inning Friday’s game against the Nationals.

WASHINGTON — The Nationals entered Friday’s game having scored more runs than any in the major leagues this season and having allowed more runs than any in the major leagues this season. The game the two teams engaged in over 3 hours, 18 minutes was pretty much all about all of that.

The Padres led, trailed, tied the game, trailed, tied it again, took a final lead in the seventh inning on Jackson Merrill’s two-run homer and held on to win, 7-5. In the victory, which stopped a losing streak at four games, the Padres reached double digits in hits for the first time in 10 games and scored as many runs as they had in their previous five games combined. The Nationals used an opener who pitched one inning.

Padres starter Lucas Giolito allowed two runs in the first, one in the second and another in the third inning before departing with two outs and the bases loaded. Five pitchers took the mound for the Nationals, six for the Padres. The counting was difficult in this one, except when keeping track of the clean innings. There were just four.

The Nationals scored in each of the first three innings. The Padres scored in three of the first four innings. The game was tied 4-4 at that point. The Padres scored in the seventh because of another thing that characterizes a young Nationals team.

They don’t play very good defense. In between outs by Gavin Sheets and Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts reached first base when second baseman Nasim Nuñez’s throw sailed high. That gave the Padres an extra at-bat, which Merrill took advantage of by pulling a 2-1 slider into the seats above the high wall in right field. Adrian Morejón worked a perfect seventh and got the first out in the eighth.

Jason Adam got the second out of the eighth, though a pair of singles and a fielding error by Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field before that put runners at the corners. Mason Miller was brought in to face James Wood in that circumstance and walked the Nationals’ leadoff hitter before ending the inning on Luis Garcia Jr.’s line drive to left field.

The Padres’ closer earned his National League-leading 17th save by overcoming a leadoff walk ion the ninth to retire the next three batters. Before the relatively low-activity finish, runs were scored in nine of the first 13 half-innings, and the scoring began immediately. Singles by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets to start the game put runners at the corners with no outs.

It was the third time in four games the Padres had a runner in scoring position with no outs in the first inning. For the first time in that span, they scored. It lasted for one inning, because a Padres pitcher allowed a first-inning home run for the fourth time in five games and the sixth time in eight games.

At the end of a 30-minute first inning, during which Giolito threw 35 pitches and Nationals opener Paxton Schultz threw 26, the Padres trailed 2-1. The deficit grew when Keibert Ruiz hit a solo home run in the second inning. The Padres’ first hit with a runner in scoring position after a drought of 37 at-bats dating to Friday, a single by Manny Machado, scored Gavin Sheets in the top of the third to get the Padres to 3-2.

Giolitio got the first two outs in the bottom of the third before a walk, a wild pitch and a single got CJ Abrams around the bases and put the Nationals up by two. Yuki Matsui replaced Giolito with the bases loaded and ended that inning and, after the Padres tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fourth, turned in the first 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth.

Matsui was charged with an unfortunate run in the fifth inning after a ball that seemed like it would be an out was lost in the twilight by right fielder Ramón Laureano and gave Dylan Crews a leadoff single. Crews went to second when Matsui hit CJ Abrams and scored when Jacob Young, the first batter to face Jeremiah Estrada, hit a two-out single.





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