Padres Preller Targets Top Free Agents With Owner Support

San Diego Padres president A.J. Preller confirms ownership willingness to increase payroll as the team targets elite free agents before the December 1 deadline.

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller announced the organization's serious intent to compete for elite free agents during the MLB general managers meetings in Las Vegas. The executive stated that the club maintains a comprehensive wish list of players they aim to acquire as they navigate the upcoming offseason. The front office plans to finalize their spending limits after returning to San Diego to consult with principal owners and the chief executive officer.

Owner Alignment on Payroll Strategy

The core strategy relies on immediate alignment between baseball operations and ownership regarding financial commitments. Preller noted that assistant general manager Josh Stein will join owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, along with CEO Erik Greupner, to review proposed payroll levels. The ownership group has expressed a clear openness to discussing various dollar amounts and contract commitments to improve the roster. This collaborative approach allows the front office to determine the maximum financial ceiling they are willing to utilize for new acquisitions.

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Financial Capacity and Roster Constraints

Financial projections indicate the Padres are positioned to maintain a top-10 payroll and exceed their spending from the previous season. Current estimates place their cash payroll at 208.6 million, a figure that includes arbitration-eligible players and pre-arbitration talent. The team finished the 2026 season with a payroll of 260.7 million, suggesting room for strategic increases. Several key contracts are set to expire or be reduced, providing necessary flexibility for new signings.

The current financial structure includes 14 million owed to Yu Darvish, who may retire, and projected salaries of 2.5 million each for catchers Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano. One of these catchers is expected to be traded as the team seeks to optimize their roster composition. Additionally, the budget accounts for 5.5 million for Gavin Sheets, whose power and clubhouse presence are valued by the organization despite potential non-tender scenarios if a more impactful bat is acquired.

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Roster Moves and Contract Structural Options

Agents highlighted that the Padres have significant salary cap relief coming over the next two seasons. Joe Musgrove is contracted for 20 million in the final year of his deal in 2027, while Darvish is scheduled to make 14 million a year through 2028. Free agent status approaches for Kyle Hart, owed 2.5 million, and Wandy Peralta, owed 4.45 million, both after the 2027 season. These expiring contracts create substantial room for the front office to absorb new, larger deals.

Industry sources suggest that creative contract structuring or backloaded deals could enable the Padres to fulfill a bulk of their roster needs immediately. Executive officials and agents confirmed that the ownership group is deeply invested in the process and understands the extensive work required to secure top talent. This financial flexibility allows the team to remain aggressive in negotiations without breaching competitive balance thresholds.

Operational Urgency Before Lockout Deadline

The front office operates under the constraint of the collective bargaining agreement expiring on December 1. While many executives described the situation as business as usual, the Padres recognize the urgency to secure assets before the transaction freeze. The club is actively pursuing Japanese stars who must be signed by the deadline or return to play in Japan. This time pressure drives the team to finalize negotiations quickly while the market remains active.

Competing clubs are also moving swiftly to fill rotation gaps and add offensive contributors. The Padres aim to strengthen their pitching staff and add at least one significant offensive player to contend for a championship. The intersection of ownership willingness, expiring contracts, and the impending lockout creates a specific window for major roster transformation.