Padres pregame: Slumping Sung-Mun Song starts against Mets’ Nolan McLean

Jackson Merrill batting second for the second time this season; Padres sending Griffin Canning to face Mets’ Nolan McLean

Sung-Mun Song #24 of the San Diego Padres looks on from second base during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium on Sunday, April 26, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.

They lost six in a row last year in mid-May before going on to win a wild-card spot, but they haven’t lost seven in a row since late September in 2021, when they were as high as 18 games over .500 on Aug. 10 and had the floor fall out beneath them en route to stumbling to a 79-win season. The 2026 Padres may not be there yet, but they know they need to halt their six-game losing streak in Saturday’s 7:10 p.m. start against the New York Mets on Padres.

TV. The current skid has dropped the Padres a full eight games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Before losing six in a row and 10 of 11, the Padres were a half-game out of first in the division. They trail the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks in the NL West and are a half-game out of the NL’s third wild-card spot.

Song is hitting .138/.265/.172 across 34 plate appearances, with two of his four hits coming while making his first MLB start on May 5. He is hitting .080/.233/.080 in sporadic action since then, went 0-for-3 on Friday and hasn’t had a hit since May 16.to start in right field for the fourth time in the last six games.

Tatis remains the leadoff hitter, while center fielder is in the two-hole for just the second time this season after spending much of the last three weeks hitting fifth or lower in the lineup. The 24-year-old rookie’s ERA is more than double what it was while debuting last year , but he’s still struck out 134 over 114⅓ innings to start his career.

He’s got a 3.83 ERA in nine career starts on the road. McLean had a 9.00 ERA over three starts before allowing a run in five innings in a win last week against Miami. This is his first appearance against the Padres. The former Met has allowed at least three runs in his last five starts and pitched deeper than five innings just once.

He has a 27-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio but has been better at home than on the road . Canning has a 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Mets, the last in 2024 .





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