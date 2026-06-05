Padres pregame: Back home to try to stop a five-game skid

Padres sending Michael King to the mound to face the Mets’ Christian Scott

The Padres’ Manny Machado, left, and Fernando Tatis Jr. react after Machado grounded out to end the eighth inning in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

in right field for just the third time since May 16 and none of the new additions in the lineup. had starts in each of his first two games in the majors but did not start on Thursday and is not starting on Friday asThe 26-year-old rookie is seven starts into the season after losing all of 2025 to an elbow reconstruction. He had a 4.56 ERA in nine starts in 2024 and has a 38-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio to start this year.

Righties have an .864 OPS against Scott this year, compared to lefties’ .542 OPS. This will be Scott’s first appearance against the Padres. He also does not have any history with current Padres. He allowed a season-high five runs in six innings in taking the loss on Sunday in Washington.

His two strikeouts in the game were a season low. King has a 2.67 ERA in six Petco Park starts so far this season. King has a 5.40 ERA in 20 innings against the Mets, which includes a loss as a Padre in each of the last two years .





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