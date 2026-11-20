San Diego Padres owners José Feliciano and Kwanza Jones Thursday were reportedly nearing a record-setting purchase of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano hold up jerseys as new owners of the Padres, at Petco Park Aug. 24, 2026. San Diego Padres owners José Feliciano and Kwanza Jones Thursday were reportedly nearing a record-setting purchase of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter is considering the sale of another of his sports holdings. Sportico reported that, if completed, the $750 million deal would surpass the WNBA record set earlier this year when Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta agreed to buy the Connecticut Sun for $300 million. Feliciano and Jones purchased the Padres earlier this year for an MLB- record $3.9 billion.

Also read Padres Sign Former Blue Jays Shortstop, 2 Pitchers in Free Agency

Walter agreed earlier this year to sell his majority ownership stake in the Lakers to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner for $12.5 billion. He also sold his 13% ownership share of the English Premier League soccer club Chelsea. Sportico reported that Walter is also looking to sell his ownership stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 racing team.

Advertisement

Walter, who is facing federal investigations over alleged disclosure failures tied to his insurance firms and other companies he controls, has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of selling his ownership stake in the Dodgers. He has been the majority owner of the Sparks since 2014. Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.