Former Padres prospects CJ Abrams, James Wood have the Nationals above .500 and within striking distance of a wild-card spot

James Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals is doused with water by teammates Andres Chaparro #87, Luis García Jr. #2 and CJ Abrams #5 after the game against the New York Mets, in which Wood hit an inside the park grand slam home run at Nationals Park on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC.

*** BESTPIX ***The Padres have lost four in a row to fall into a tie with Arizona for second in the NL West, 4 ½ games behind the Dodgers. They are currently tied with Arizona for the top wild-card spot. The Padres won four of six last year against the Nationals.

The Nationals have won six of their last 10 games and had won four in a row in taking back-to-back series at Atlanta and Cleveland before losing on Wednesday. Washington is nine games out of first in the division and two games out of the last wild-card spot.

The Padres have a minus-1 run differential and rank 29th in OPS , 20th in rotation ERA and second in bullpen ERA . 1Bare tied for the team lead with five homers in May, but Sheets has a team-best .895 OPS this month and Machado has a team-low .477 OPS in May. The only other Padre with an OPS over .600 this month is OF, who has reached base in 11 straight games and has at least two hits in three of his last four games.

Out of the bullpen this month, RHP: The Nationals have a minus-4 run differential. They rank fourth in OPS , 26th in rotation ERA and 24th in bullpen ERA . Former Padres OF prospectPadres RHP Lucas Giolito | The former National has faced his former team just once since he was traded in a package for OF Adam Eaton as he struck out seven over 7 ⅔ innings of one-run ball in a win last year.

Giolito has walked eight against five walks through his first two starts . He threw 86 pitches in his last start, his most in six appearances between the minors and majors since signing with the Padres in April. He has been announced as an opener, a first for the 28-year-old. He last appeared in a game on May 22 and has topped out at three innings so far in the majors.

LHP had been listed as the starter and could pitch in bulk relief. Alvarez had a 5.29 ERA in seven starts this year at Triple-A Rochester. He’s only pitched in relief in the majors so far this year, topping out at 4⅓ shutout innings in his season debut on April 19. He last pitched on Sunday, throwing 1⅓ scoreless innings.

He’d posted a 2.08 ERA over eight starts before allowing the A’s four runs on five hits and four walks in 3 ⅔ innings on Sunday. King has been nearly as good on the road as at home so far this season . His only start against the Nationals was in 2023 with the Yankees, when he allowed an unearned run in 2⅔ innings.

The 30-year-old former first-rounder has a 60-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 62 innings after spending the previous three years in Japan . A high-80s cutter is the most oft-used offering from a seven-pitch mix, while Griffin is sitting 91. 4 mph with his four-seamer. Griffin did not face the Padres before his sojourn to Japan.

He struck out five and walked three in his last start in pitching into the seventh in his first quality start of the season . Canning has walked three batters in three of his first five starts. He has a 4.03 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals, including two last year while in the Mets rotation.

He’s pitched behind an opener in four of his 11 appearances this year and has a 3.20 ERA as a reliever, compared to a 6.42 mark in starts. Opponents have an .844 OPS so far against Littell, who has allowed 15 homers already after giving up 36 last year. Littell had a 3.27 ERA in two starts last year against the Padres, first as a Ray and then as a Red. Luis Campusano





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