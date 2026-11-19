The San Diego Padres signed three players, have multiple non-tender candidates and a former top prospect was cut by the Athletics.

Jul 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Jp Sears delivers during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The San Diego Padres signed three players — two pitchers and a shortstop — on Wednesday. All three signings were to add depth to various levels of the Padres' farm system. In other news, multiple non-tender candidates have emerged for the Padres with the deadline to tender contracts this Friday.

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One is a starting pitcher, which sounds counterintuitive since the Padres need to essentially rebuild an entire rotation this offseason. However, president of baseball operations AJ Preller spoke earlier this offseason about being flexible when it comes to the finances of his 2027 rotation — and the potential $2.8 million to this player could be better allocated elsewhere.

“The idea that we have a little bit of a blank canvas and have some flexibility, I think we see that as an opportunity,” Preller said. “There’s some good pitching available on the market. We have some good pitchers that we like here at Petco that are coming back for us.

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“Every year we talk about it: You’ve got to be willing to revamp your pitching staff. This offseason will be no different. We’ll have some opportunity, I think, this offseason to build a staff that we think is a championship staff through free agency, trades and continuing to develop. ” Finally, a former Padres prospect that was dealt in the Mason Miller trade back in 2024 was designated for assignment by the Athletics.

The 24-year-old was a top-10 prospect for their organization, but showed clear struggles this past season. The Padres, on the other hand, have been very happy with Miller, who's emerged as arguably the game's best closer.

However, the Padres still want to continue to improve the bullpen around him to ensure he doesn't get overworked in future seasons.

"Every year you've got to remake your 'pen a little bit," Preller said this offseason.. "The bullpen's not a spot where you're like, 'Hey, we can just run it back. '" Padres starting pitchers dealt the fourth-fewest innings in MLB in 2026, a number that can almost directly correlate to the bullpen's less productive October. Thus, the team will look to improve the entire pitching staff in 2027.

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The Padres are going to make a statement this winter Salas is a gifted blocker... he receives the ball like a veteran... his combination of plus arm strength, immaculate footwork and a rapid exchange regularly lead to 70- and 80-grade…Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Padres hosted Suzuki for a visit Monday and "could be the favorites," which would let Fernando Tatis Jr. return full time to the infield. Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content.

Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.