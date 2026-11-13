Padres Notes: SD Pursuing Top Pitchers, Predicted to Sign Seiya Suzuki, Mason Miller Wants Adrian Morejon Back

The San Diego Padres are pursuing top pitchers, are predicted to sign Seiya Suzuki and Mason Miller wants Adrian Morejon back.

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki reacts after a strike against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's no secret that the San Diego Padres are pursuing top starting pitchers this offseason given the state of the rotation. After putting up just the fourth-fewest innings from their starters last season, every big name hurler should be considered on the Padres radar. A team insider provided the latest as to what he heard at the general managers' meeting in Las Vegas.

Also read Should Cubs Pivot to A New Japanese Star with Seiya Suzuki All But Gone?

In other news, the Friars have been linked to another major free agency move, but this time in the outfield. Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been predicted to be playing in San Diego in 2027. Although he had a slightly down year in terms of hitting home runs, he more than made up for it with his all-around game as one of the Cubs' most dependable offensive and defensive players.

Finally, after Padres fans have been predicting it all season long, Mason Miller was officially crowned National League Reliever of the Year on Wednesday. With that being said, the NL Reliever of the Year made his intentions known about whether he wants his team to retain fellow reliever Adrian Morejon for 2027.

Advertisement

“I can’t say enough,” Miller said when asked about his setup man. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, that’s for sure. Within our clubhouse, we know how valuable he is. We know we want him back next year.

” Morejon is 27 years old and coming off another elite season for San Diego. He dialed up an ERA of 2.83 on the year, striking out a career-high 107 batters across 86 innings of work, also a career high. In terms of advanced stats, Morejon unsurprisingly dominated, finishing in the 98th percentile in average fastball velocity, the 99th percentile in his percentage of pitches that batters chase outside of the strike zone, and the 97th percentile in swing-and-miss percentage.

Mason Miller Makes it Clear He Wants Padres to Re-Sign Key Free Agent This Offseason"You also have the matter of where they're going forward with their contracts. They have several commitments on the books.

" GM AJ Preller said the team is still interested in re-signing him after declining his $14 million team option last month. @MartyCaswell will need some video evidence if the Padres’ new co-owner gets to “be the closer” in San Diego’s pursuit of the superstar southpaw. Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation.

Advertisement

He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.