Mason Miller Wins 2026 Reliever of the Year Award

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller was unanimously voted the 2026 Reliever of the Year, the first time the award was voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller has been named the 2026 Reliever of the Year. He was crowned unanimously, beating out Jhoan Duran of the Philadelphia Phillies and Trevor Megill of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller Wins 2026 Reliever of the Year

This is the first time the Baseball Writers' Association of America has voted on the award, which differs from Trevor Hoffman winning the Rolaids Relief Man Award in 2006 and 1998. Miller finished the season with a 1.67 ERA and a 0.900 WHIP across a career-high 70 innings. He led the National League with 38 saves and finished 57 games, another NL-high. He converted 38 of 41 save opportunities.

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Last year, Miller was also selected to his second career All-Star Game and made 66 appearances for the Padres. Before 2026, Miller's highest save total was 28 in 55 appearances with the Oakland Athletics in his rookie season of 2024. He finished last season tied in the National League for saves with Riley O'Brien of the St. Louis Cardinals. Duran finished with 24 second-place votes, while Megill had only two.

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Miller entered the year with a scoreless innings streak that began on Aug. 6, 2025. He extended it to 34.2 frames without an earned run, the longest such streak in Padres history and the eighth-longest by a reliever since 1961. He also set the Padres' scoreless-innings record by throwing 34 2/3 consecutive innings without giving up a run last season.

Padres Closer Dominates with Elite Fastball

In the Padres' National League Wild Card series victory over the Chicago Cubs, Miller earned his 10th career postseason strikeout after facing his 12th career batter in the playoffs. The Padres were later eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS by the Milwaukee Brewers. Miller's elite fastball averaged 101.4 mph. He got batters to swing and miss at his offerings 45.3% of the time and struck them out 47.4% of the time.

All of these marks placed him in the 100th percentile among qualified hurlers. He also mixed in a slider that averaged just 88 mph, and batters swung and missed 56.3% of the time on that pitch. All-Star teammate Jackson Merrill described what it is like to face Miller. It's pretty ridiculous, Merrill said.

You get in there, you don't know what's coming. You don't know if it's gonna be 87, 95 or 105. You just gotta be ready for everything, and it's pretty tough being ready for all that. Manager Dave Roberts also praised Miller.

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Miller Sequences Fastball with Slider to Confuse Batters

A guy like that, he's the best in the game, Roberts said. You know if you don't get him, there's swing-and-miss in there, there's soft contact. Miller's dominance was not just about speed but also how he sequenced his blistering fastball with his slider. His ability to change speeds kept hitters off balance all season.

The unanimous award caps a season in which he exceeded already mighty expectations in his first full year with the Padres.