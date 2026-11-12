Padres’ Mason Miller unanimously chosen as NL Reliever of the Year

Closer rides incredible start to season, becomes first winner of the award.

Trinity AudioLAS VEGAS — Padres closer Mason Miller was announced Wednesday as the unanimous winner of the first-ever National League Reliever of the Year Award.

“It’s a privilege,” Miller said. “That’s no secret. We have lot of people who show up every year and compete to be the best. To receive that recognition is something I’m extremely humbled by.

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… You don’t necessarily play this sport for individual awards. I’d trade it for a World Series championship in a heartbeat. But I think it’s important to take note and appreciate recognition when it’s received. ” After a season in which he led NL relievers with a 1.67 ERA and 47.3% strikeout rate, Miller received all 30 first-place votes from members of the BBWAA in the 15 NL cities.

The Padres’ Adrian Morejón, who is a free agent, finished fourth with 64 points. Brewers closer Trevor Megill was third with 66 points.

“I can’t say enough,” Miller said when asked about Morejón, who he has called the MVP of the Padres bullpen. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, that’s for sure. Within our clubhouse, we know how valuable he is. We know we want him back next year.

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” The 28-year-old Miller began the season with a span unparalleled in baseball history. In his 10th game, he allowed an unearned run. Four appearances later, he allowed his first earned run.as low as Miller’s negative-0.50 mark. That metric is similar to ERA but eliminates defense.

Strikeouts and walks figure heavily into the formula, and Miller struck out 27 of the 44 batters he faced in that span and walked just two. Opponents hit .071 in those 13 games .

“What we saw that first month of the season was the most dominant pitcher any of us had seen in a long time,” Padres manager Craig Stammen recalled Wednesday. “He set a high bar for himself. So when he allowed a run or walked a guy or allowed a hit, it was like, ‘What the heck is going on?

’” Miller posted a 2.06 ERA over his final 53 games and finished the season with 38 saves, tied with the Cardinals’ Riley O’Brien for the NL lead. Miller’s 47.3% strikeout rate is the second-highest ever recorded by a reliever who pitched at least 70 innings. Josh Hader had a 47.8 strikeout rate in 2019. No pitcher who threw at least 70 innings ever had a FIP as low as Miller’s 1.17.

Still, his finish, which included a rough NL Division Series, left him lamenting that he was not better.

“I saw my consistency falter toward the end of the year,” he said. … Just find a way to be even more consistent and put together a complete season. … Knowing how things ended, that’s not something that is going to sit with me, and I’ll be OK with. I don’t look at this year as a year I’m satisfied with.

” What many people did not realize, in large part because Miller did not talk about it, was that his season was tinged with profound sadness. He took four days away from the team in June to be with his mother, who was nearing the end of a long battle with cancer. He also visited her after participating in the“It’s a marathon every single year,” Miller said Wednesday.

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“For me personally, it had a lot of stops along the way. To look up at the end of the year — and despite how things finished for us as a team and me individually — just a lot of gratitude for all things in this life and all the opportunities and chances I’ve gotten to compete and play this game. Just really grateful for all things, good and bad. It’s a gift to live this life.

” His mother’s death has not been previously publicized, as Miller had asked for that privacy. But it was known in the baseball community, and Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller mentioned the circumstance in a media session on Monday.

“He dealt with a really tough year this year,” Preller said. “He dealt with sickness and death in his family. And then the flip side, having a baby. Some things personally that, you know, these are baseball players, and you kind of think they’re not robots.

And for him to go out there every single day and be as dominant as he was a testament to him, his mindset, what he’s like as a person. ” Said Stammen: “He had a great season, and he did it while going through a tough season of his life. He kept it to himself and handled it like no one else would have.

” This is the first year the Reliever of the Year Award has been bestowed by the BBWAA, whose members also vote for Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP. The award is different from the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award, which is named after the Padres Hall of Famer and voted on by former relievers.

The BBWAA created the award to honor relievers, who have become a more significant part of the game but have rarely been honored in Cy Young voting.

“Just trying to carry the torch,” Miller said when asked about the legacy of closers in San Diego. “I haven’t done a whole lot in this game compared to a lot of those guys. ”