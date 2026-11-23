A former player development director, manager and scout is leaving the Padres after two seasons to take a front-office position with the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin shakes hands with Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais before a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex on Feb. 24, 2023.

| USA TODAY Sports When the Seattle Mariners fired manager Scott Servais midway through the 2024 season, he didn't wait long to find a new job. In January 2025, the San Diego Padres announced they hired Servais to a front office role, giving him the title Special Assistant, Baseball Operations & Player Development. According to Dennis Lin and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Colorado Rockies are hiring Servais as their senior director of baseball operations.

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He'll join former Padres general manager Josh Byrnes in Colorado, looking to turn around a woebegone franchise.and me. Servais, who caught for the Rockies in 2000, spent the past two seasons as a Padres special assistant for player development. A former Rockies catcher and scout, Servais joined Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller in Texas in 2006.

He spent six seasons as the Rangers' senior director of player development. Servais then moved to Anaheim, where he assisted Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto in player development from 2012-15, before Dipoto hired him to manage the Mariners. In his two seasons with the Padres, Servais helped oversee a farm system that matriculated catcher Ethan Salas, among others, to the big leagues.

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He said in a 2025 interview with the Rosters to Rings podcast that he also mentored the Padres' minor league managers and coaches..

“So the cities in Fort Wayne, Indiana, I would stop into Lake Elsinore or San Antonio and El Paso. So either see those teams, get to see the players a little bit, kind of leading in to the trade deadline. Before that, I was involved in the amateur draft as well, which I really enjoy. ...

We interviewed close to 120 players over a five-day period, 30 minutes a pop. And within 30 minutes, you get a pretty good vibe on guys. ” Servais' experience, and his hands-on approach with multiple aspects of baseball operations, could be difficult to for the Padres to replace. Finding the time to interview candidates will be not be an issue.by MLB on Dec. 1 as expected, the Padres and every team will be prohbitied from contacting 40-man roster players.

The transactions freeze will not prevent them from signing minor leaguers, coaches or other baseball operations personnel. J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group.

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His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.