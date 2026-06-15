Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Rare Positive Update as Throwing Progression Continues

The San Diego Padres got some good news on the expected return of Joe Musgrove this season.

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove leaves the game during the fourth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images The San Diego Padres have been dealing with all sorts of injuries to starting pitchers this season, which has impacted the overall depth of the staff. But none have been more frustrating for San Diego than the injury to veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove.

There have been multiple unfortunate updates surrounding Musgrove's injury, but he recently started a throwing program and finally provided a positive update amid his recovery after throwing form 120 feet for the second time.to get Musgrove back into the rotation. The veteran will have to go on a rehab assignment before he can come back, getting his body up to speed after the long time out.

Musgrove missed the entire 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, so he is looking to finally get back to making an impact for the Padres.

“Realistically, when you look at the time it’ll take for me to build up, probably right after the All-Star break,”recently of a potential return timeline. “I’d love to get back sooner, but I don’t think innings-wise and time-wise there’s enough time there.

"I mean, I could come back in a relief role, I think, but they want me to start here, so I’m going to try to get everything where I can get built up to start in the second half. ” Prior to his injury, Musgrove posted an ERA of 3.88 over 19 starts in 2024.

The veteran had been one of the top arms for the Padres, and it would be a welcome sight to get him back.for the stretch run, it would greatly help their playoff chances. While San Diego hasn't been as strong of late, if they can keep themselves afloat in the postseason race, reinforcements could be coming.after the All-Star break, giving the Padres the rotation they envisioned at the start of the season.

That could give them a huge boost in the second half of the season. Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.





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