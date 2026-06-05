Padres Insider Wonders if Manny Machado is Injured — Or Suddenly Declining

A San Diego Padres insider wonders if Manny Machado is nursing an injury amid his brutal struggles this season.

Jun 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny MacHado hits a two RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesThe seven-time All-Star entered 2026 with a career slash line of .279/.338/.486 and an OPS of .824. This year, he's slashing .174/.262/.357 with an OPS of .619. Those would all be by far career lows in a full season. While it would make sense for Machado to be pacing himself at 33 years of age, Lin also wonders if it's possible he is nursing an injury or, potentially even worse, just declining.

"Maybe Machado, nearing his 34th birthday, is trying to pace himself more than ever. Maybe he’s playing through a minor injury, something he’s been known to do. At the plate, Machado still wields plenty of bat speed," Lin writes.

"However, beyond the batting average, there are reasons to worry that the franchise third baseman might be beginning a significant decline. " Machado turns 34 next month. He's been in the majors since he made his debut as a 20-year-old in 2012. Machado has logged 1,953 games in his regular season career.

He's added another 51 in the postseason.fourth year of an 11-year, $350 million contract extension Machado is owed over $39 million every year for the next seven seasons. While, at the time, the Padres likely knew they would be paying big money for a few of his decline years, they likely weren't expecting it to be a majority of the contract. While he's struggling, he has shown the occasional power, leading the team with 11 home runs.

He's alsoThe Padres are hoping that happens sooner rather than later.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve got to talk about it: We want to win, we’ve got to hit,” Machado said this week. “It needs to come from us, the people who aren’t doing anything. We keep putting at-bats like that off of good pitchers, eventually things will start going our way. ” He added: “We want to turn things around, and I think everybody on this ballclub is trying to do that.

So we’re gonna keep working and just know that we’re still in a good position, even though we’re playing like dog .

"Things will turn around. It’s a long season. There’s still a lot of baseball to be played, and this group in here knows it. All we can do is keep working, and things will change.

”Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.





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