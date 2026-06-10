Padres' Historic Clutch Failure Leads to Crushing 11-Inning Loss to Reds

The San Diego Padres endured one of their most frustrating defeats of the season, leaving 20 runners on base over 11 innings and going a miserable 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position in a 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Despite out-hitting the Reds 12-6 and having multiple golden opportunities to win in the late innings, the Padres' offense disappeared in key moments. Manager Craig Stammen lamented the missed chances, while Manny Machado's struggles deepened, batting just .171 overall. The team now must quickly rebound in the series finale.

The San Diego Padres suffered a devastating 5-3 loss in 11 innings to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, a game defined by a historic collapse in clutch situations.

The Padres accumulated 12 hits, their highest total in 30 games, and held aRunner in scoring position a staggering 20 times. However, they managed only three hits in those 20 at-bats, resulting in a brutal .150 average with runners in scoring position. This failure is particularly glaring because teams with at least 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position typically win 14 of 17 games this season. The Padres became the first team this year to lose under those circumstances.

Their inability to scoring position included eight different innings where they left a runner on base, including the tied games in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings. The Reds, meanwhile, were far from perfect themselves, going 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position and failing to capitalize after loading the bases in the third and getting a runner to third in the eighth. But they finally broke through in the eleventh inning to secure the decisive run.

Manager Craig Stammen expressed immense frustration, noting, "Multiple opportunities where we could have won - definitely, for sure," and adding that the Reds executed while the Padres did not. The loss was a psychological blow, but players like Gavin Sheets emphasized the need for a quick reset, referencing a "30-minute rule" to flush the disappointment and prepare for the series finale.

Offensive struggles were especially pronounced for Manny Machado, who went 1-for-5 with a critical strikeout with the bases loaded in the ninth. He is now batting .171, last among 161 qualifying hitters, and his .167 average with runners in scoring position is 142 points below his career norm. Despite this, Stammen declared unwavering faith in Machado, stating he would trust him in such situations for the rest of the season.

The game also featured a bright spot: the Padres finally got to Reds starter Hunter Burns, scoring two runs in the third on hits by Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Machado. Burns had been dominant, pitching at least six innings in eight of his 12 starts and allowing one run in six of those games. Yet, the offensive futility against a weak Reds bullpen ultimately defined the night.

The Padres' failure to convert countless chances made this arguably their most disappointing loss of the season, highlighting a critical flaw in their ability to perform under pressure. The team now faces the challenge of bouncing back immediately in a crucial series finale, with the weight of this defeat lingering heavily





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