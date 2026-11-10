Padres Have Expressed Interest in Tarik Skubal in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing

The San Diego Padres have reportedly expressed interest in Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Tarik Skubal.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectprojected to sign the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history So could the Padres, a small market team with an already inflated payroll, afford to spend big on Skubal while also having to fillMorosi reported on Monday that the Padres "already have expressed interested in Tarik Skubal.

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" He also said the Padres are "among the most active teams in the free agent starter market. "MLB-record $3.9 billion earlier this year. Since they were taking on a team that already had a high payroll, it was unclear just how much they'd be willing to spend. They gave a little glimpse of their aggressiveness at this year's trade deadline, when they allowed president of baseball operations AJ Preller to go all in by.

Now, they appear to be allowing Preller to see just how much Skubal could cost, and if it would make sense for a team that essentially needs to rebuild a rotation this offseason. Skubal is one of the game's best pitchers, winning Cy Young awards in 2024 and 2025 in the American League.

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This year, he made 26 starts across the Detroit TigersAs of now, the only clear returning starter is Randy Vasquez, and even he fell out of the rotation equation in 2026. Joe Musgrove, whoPreller said at his end-of-season press conference that he was looking forward to the challenge of essentially building an entirely new rotation this offseason.

“The idea that we have a little bit of a blank canvas and have some flexibility, I think we see that as an opportunity,” Preller said. “There’s some good pitching available on the market. We have some good pitchers that we like here at Petco that are coming back for us.

“Every year we talk about it: You’ve got to be willing to revamp your pitching staff. This offseason will be no different. We’ll have some opportunity, I think, this offseason to build a staff that we think is a championship staff through free agency, trades and continuing to develop. ” Skubal would be the surefire ace that the Padres haven't consistently had for the last few years.

Whether or not they can get him while also adding potentially three more starters is another story. Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.